How to feed animals in Planet Zoo

A big part of keeping a zoo is keeping the animals comfortable. There are multiple ways an animal can eat in Planet Zoo, but you need to pay attention to their species to place the right type of food bowl and water pipe.

Recommended Videos

How to place a feeder in Planet Zoo

The zookeepers will keep a balanced diet for the animals. Image via Frontier Developments

You, as the player, can’t directly feed the animals: That’s the zookeeper’s job in Planet Zoo. But you need to place a feeder so they can fill it with food. Open the “Habitat” tab and click on the “Food and Water” square on the left side of the menu. It will present you with all the feeder options and how much they cost.

Each animal eats from a type of food station, so if you place a small Food Bowl, for example, but you want to feed a Giant Panda, it won’t work, and the Panda won’t eat because the proper feeder would be the Arboreal Feeding Platform.

Tip: Place the food station near a donation box so the public can see the animals in the attraction while they eat and give more donations in turn.

Food enrichment items in Planet Zoo

You can also feed animals in Planet Zoo by placing Food Enrichments items, which offers a challenge and a playful time for the animal while feeding it at the same time. You can find them in the “Habitat” tab and the “Enrichment Items” menu. Animals can’t leave off Food Enrichment items, however.

All types of food stations in Planet Zoo

You can search for the species in-game to know what feeder to pick. Image via Frontier Developments

Food Bowl

Food Bowls come in two sizes: small and large. The small Food Bowl costs $50.00, while the large one costs $100.00. You’ll need the large bowl for large animals or if you have many smaller animals. You can feed 16 different species of animals with the Food Bowl and feed small to medium animals. Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Bowl in Planet Zoo:

Aardvark

Chinese Pangolin

Common Ostrich

Emu

European Badger

Giant Anteater

Greater Flamingo

Indian Peafowl

Maned Wolf

Mute Swan

Nine-Banded Armadillo

North Island Brown Kiwi

Racoon

Red-Crowned Crane

Southern Cassowary

Striped Skunk

Arboreal Feeding Platform

You’ll have to place an Arboreal Feeding Platform for animals who eat from trees such as monkeys and marsupials. You can place it in two different sizes—the 3m size costing $100.00 and the 4m costing $300.00—and it feeds 19 different animals. Here are all the species you can feed with the Arboreal Feeding Platform in Planet Zoo:

Black-and-White- Ruffed Lemur

Black-Tailed Prairie Dog

Bonobo

Bornean Orangutan

Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey

Giant Panda

Japanese Macaque

Koala

Lar Gibbon

Mandrill

North American Beaver

Proboscis Monkey

Quokka

Red Panda

Red Ruffed Lemur

Ring Tailed Lemur

Siamang

Western Chimpanzee

Western Lowland Gorilla

Food Cage

Unlike the other feeders, the Food Cage is only used for the Reticulated Giraffe instead of feeding several species. It only has one size and is priced at $500.00.

Food Tray

The Food Tray is one of the food stations that feeds the most amount of animal species in Planet Zoo with 48 species of animals being able to eat from it. It has a small size that costs $100.00 and a large size priced at $500.00. Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Tray in Planet Zoo:

African Penguin

African Wild Dog

American Alligator

Amur Leopard

Arctic Fox

Arctic Wolf

Asian Small-Clawed Otter

Asian Water Monitor

Bengal Tiger

Binturong

California Sea Lion

Caracal

Cheetah

Clouded Leopard

Cougar

Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman

Dhole

Dingo

Eurasian Lynx

Fennec Fox

Formosan Black Bear

Fossa

Gharial

Giant Otter

Grey Seal

Grizzly Bear

Himalayan Brown Bear

Jaguar

King Penguin

Komodo Dragon

Little Penguin

Meerkat

Nile Monitor

Platypus

Polar Bear

Red Fox

Saltwater Crocodile

Sand Cat

Siberian Tiger

Sloth Bear

Snow Leopard

Spectacled Caiman

Spotted Hyena

Stripped Hyena

Sun Bear

Tasmanian Devil

Timber Wolf

West African Lion

Wolverine

Food Trough

The Food Trough feeds bigger animals and the most amount of species. 53 species of animals can eat in this food station, and it comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The small Food Trough costs $100.00, the medium one costs $300.00, and the large one costs $500.00.Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Trough in Planet Zoo:

Addax

African Buffalo

African Crested Porcupine

African Savannah Elephant

Aldabra Giant Tortoise

Alpine Ibex

American Bison

Bactrian Camel

Baird’s Tapir

Black Rhinoceros

Black Wildebeest

Blue Wildebeest

Bongo

Capybara

Collared Peccary

Common Warthog

Common Wombat

Dall Sheep

Dama Gazelle

Dromedary Camel

European Fallow Deer

Galapagos Giant Tortoise

Gemsbok

Hippopotamus

Indian Elephant

Indian Rhinoceros

Llama

Malayan Tapir

Moose

Nile Lechwe

North Sulawesi Babirusa

Nyla

Okapi

Plains Zebra

Pronghorn Antelope

Przewalski’s Horse

Pygmy Hippo

Red Deer

Red Kangaroo

Red River Hog

Red-necked Wallaby

Reindeer

Sable Antelope

Scimitar-Horned Oryx

Somali Wild Ass

Southern White Rhinoceros

Saiga

Springbok

Takin

Thomson’s Gazelle

Wild Boar

Wisent

Wild Water Buffalo

Underwater Fish Feeder

This feeder adds fish to ponds that animals that can dive underwater, such as crocodiles, penguins, and even a tiger. This will make their swimming session much more interesting and will feed them at the same time. You can place either the Underwater Fish Feeder box, spending $300.00, or the Underwater Fish Feeder flat, which costs $200.00. Here are all the animals that can feed from the Underwater Fish Feeder in Planet Zoo:

African Penguin

American Alligator

Asian Small-Clawed Otter

Asian Water Monitor

Bengal Tiger

California Sea Lion

Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman

Formosan Black Bear

Gharial

Giant Otter

Grey Seal

Grizzly Bear

Jaguar

King Penguin

Little Penguin

Platypus

Polar Bear

Saltwater Crocodile

Siberian Tiger

Spectacled Caiman

Sun Bear

Underwater Plant Feeder

This feeder works the same way the Underwater Fish Feeder does, but it adds plants to ponds instead of fishes. Only the Capybara and the North American Beaver use it. It also has two versions with the box costing $300.00 and the Flat priced at $200.00.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more