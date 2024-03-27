How to feed animals in Planet Zoo

A big part of keeping a zoo is keeping the animals comfortable. There are multiple ways an animal can eat in Planet Zoo, but you need to pay attention to their species to place the right type of food bowl and water pipe.
How to place a feeder in Planet Zoo
You, as the player, can’t directly feed the animals: That’s the zookeeper’s job in Planet Zoo. But you need to place a feeder so they can fill it with food. Open the “Habitat” tab and click on the “Food and Water” square on the left side of the menu. It will present you with all the feeder options and how much they cost.
Each animal eats from a type of food station, so if you place a small Food Bowl, for example, but you want to feed a Giant Panda, it won’t work, and the Panda won’t eat because the proper feeder would be the Arboreal Feeding Platform.
Place the food station near a donation box so the public can see the animals in the attraction while they eat and give more donations in turn.
Food enrichment items in Planet Zoo
You can also feed animals in Planet Zoo by placing Food Enrichments items, which offers a challenge and a playful time for the animal while feeding it at the same time. You can find them in the “Habitat” tab and the “Enrichment Items” menu. Animals can’t leave off Food Enrichment items, however.
All types of food stations in Planet Zoo
Food Bowl
Food Bowls come in two sizes: small and large. The small Food Bowl costs $50.00, while the large one costs $100.00. You’ll need the large bowl for large animals or if you have many smaller animals. You can feed 16 different species of animals with the Food Bowl and feed small to medium animals. Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Bowl in Planet Zoo:
- Aardvark
- Chinese Pangolin
- Common Ostrich
- Emu
- European Badger
- Giant Anteater
- Greater Flamingo
- Indian Peafowl
- Maned Wolf
- Mute Swan
- Nine-Banded Armadillo
- North Island Brown Kiwi
- Racoon
- Red-Crowned Crane
- Southern Cassowary
- Striped Skunk
Arboreal Feeding Platform
You’ll have to place an Arboreal Feeding Platform for animals who eat from trees such as monkeys and marsupials. You can place it in two different sizes—the 3m size costing $100.00 and the 4m costing $300.00—and it feeds 19 different animals. Here are all the species you can feed with the Arboreal Feeding Platform in Planet Zoo:
- Black-and-White- Ruffed Lemur
- Black-Tailed Prairie Dog
- Bonobo
- Bornean Orangutan
- Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey
- Giant Panda
- Japanese Macaque
- Koala
- Lar Gibbon
- Mandrill
- North American Beaver
- Proboscis Monkey
- Quokka
- Red Panda
- Red Ruffed Lemur
- Ring Tailed Lemur
- Siamang
- Western Chimpanzee
- Western Lowland Gorilla
Food Cage
Unlike the other feeders, the Food Cage is only used for the Reticulated Giraffe instead of feeding several species. It only has one size and is priced at $500.00.
Food Tray
The Food Tray is one of the food stations that feeds the most amount of animal species in Planet Zoo with 48 species of animals being able to eat from it. It has a small size that costs $100.00 and a large size priced at $500.00. Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Tray in Planet Zoo:
- African Penguin
- African Wild Dog
- American Alligator
- Amur Leopard
- Arctic Fox
- Arctic Wolf
- Asian Small-Clawed Otter
- Asian Water Monitor
- Bengal Tiger
- Binturong
- California Sea Lion
- Caracal
- Cheetah
- Clouded Leopard
- Cougar
- Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman
- Dhole
- Dingo
- Eurasian Lynx
- Fennec Fox
- Formosan Black Bear
- Fossa
- Gharial
- Giant Otter
- Grey Seal
- Grizzly Bear
- Himalayan Brown Bear
- Jaguar
- King Penguin
- Komodo Dragon
- Little Penguin
- Meerkat
- Nile Monitor
- Platypus
- Polar Bear
- Red Fox
- Saltwater Crocodile
- Sand Cat
- Siberian Tiger
- Sloth Bear
- Snow Leopard
- Spectacled Caiman
- Spotted Hyena
- Stripped Hyena
- Sun Bear
- Tasmanian Devil
- Timber Wolf
- West African Lion
- Wolverine
Food Trough
The Food Trough feeds bigger animals and the most amount of species. 53 species of animals can eat in this food station, and it comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The small Food Trough costs $100.00, the medium one costs $300.00, and the large one costs $500.00.Here are all the species you can feed with the Food Trough in Planet Zoo:
- Addax
- African Buffalo
- African Crested Porcupine
- African Savannah Elephant
- Aldabra Giant Tortoise
- Alpine Ibex
- American Bison
- Bactrian Camel
- Baird’s Tapir
- Black Rhinoceros
- Black Wildebeest
- Blue Wildebeest
- Bongo
- Capybara
- Collared Peccary
- Common Warthog
- Common Wombat
- Dall Sheep
- Dama Gazelle
- Dromedary Camel
- European Fallow Deer
- Galapagos Giant Tortoise
- Gemsbok
- Hippopotamus
- Indian Elephant
- Indian Rhinoceros
- Llama
- Malayan Tapir
- Moose
- Nile Lechwe
- North Sulawesi Babirusa
- Nyla
- Okapi
- Plains Zebra
- Pronghorn Antelope
- Przewalski’s Horse
- Pygmy Hippo
- Red Deer
- Red Kangaroo
- Red River Hog
- Red-necked Wallaby
- Reindeer
- Sable Antelope
- Scimitar-Horned Oryx
- Somali Wild Ass
- Southern White Rhinoceros
- Saiga
- Springbok
- Takin
- Thomson’s Gazelle
- Wild Boar
- Wisent
- Wild Water Buffalo
Underwater Fish Feeder
This feeder adds fish to ponds that animals that can dive underwater, such as crocodiles, penguins, and even a tiger. This will make their swimming session much more interesting and will feed them at the same time. You can place either the Underwater Fish Feeder box, spending $300.00, or the Underwater Fish Feeder flat, which costs $200.00. Here are all the animals that can feed from the Underwater Fish Feeder in Planet Zoo:
- African Penguin
- American Alligator
- Asian Small-Clawed Otter
- Asian Water Monitor
- Bengal Tiger
- California Sea Lion
- Cuvier’s Dwarf Caiman
- Formosan Black Bear
- Gharial
- Giant Otter
- Grey Seal
- Grizzly Bear
- Jaguar
- King Penguin
- Little Penguin
- Platypus
- Polar Bear
- Saltwater Crocodile
- Siberian Tiger
- Spectacled Caiman
- Sun Bear
Underwater Plant Feeder
This feeder works the same way the Underwater Fish Feeder does, but it adds plants to ponds instead of fishes. Only the Capybara and the North American Beaver use it. It also has two versions with the box costing $300.00 and the Flat priced at $200.00.