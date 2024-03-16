Category:
PS5 Pro leaks are real and it’s coming to stores near you sooner than expected

Welcome to the shelves.
Leaked documents detailing “Trinity,” the PS5 Pro project, and its specifications this week have been confirmed to be true with the upgraded console reportedly on track for a surprise 2024 release.

This news comes after YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead leaked alleged PS5 Pro developer portal documentation on March 14. While some doubted the legitimacy of the leak, Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming confirmed the documents are the real deal as they were also sent to third-party developers.

A PlayStation 5 and a controller sitting side by side.
The regular PS5 released was four years ago. Feeling old yet? Image via Sony and PlayStation

The documents stated the PS5 Pro is expected to render games up to 45 percent faster than the standard PS5. The upgraded hardware will also ensure more consistent frame rates at 4K, and a new performance mode for 8K might cause a sudden shift in the TV meta for PS5s. While fans can also expect a better Ray Tracing experience, the PS5 Pro will reportedly use a new upscaling/antialiasing solution called PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), further enhancing image quality in games.

First-party studios allegedly had been experimenting with PS5 Pro dev kits since September 2023 according to the sources, while third-party studios finally received them in January 2024. This rapid rollout suggests the PS5 Pro could be on track for a “holiday 2024” release. However, dates can change if Sony fails to line up a few game releases to complement the console’s debut.

Though a mid-cycle console refresh always excites fans, I think about a potentially lost opportunity here. With the GTA 6 release lined up for 2025, pairing it with the PS5 Pro would be Sony’s ultimate power move. The most anticipated game of this decade would be the best complementary title to go along with the PS5 Pro, and if they ever decide to do it, I wouldn’t be mad about a postponed release for the console.

Considering the last PS5 Pro leaks in December 2023 pointed at a September 2024 release, all eyes will be on Sony throughout the summer season as to whether the leaked launch date becomes a reality.

