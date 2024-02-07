Category:
Persona

How to get the true ending in Persona 3 Reload

It's a better ending by far.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 04:17 am
Aigis and the protagonist in Persona 3 Reload's good ending
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload’s campaign has two possible endings, one of which is the true ending that unlocks some precious bonus content. If you’re a fan of the franchise and its engaging story, you probably want to experience the proper ending, so here’s how you can get the true ending in Persona 3 Reload

Recommended Videos

How to get the true ending in Persona 3 Reload

Of the two endings in Persona 3 Reload, the true ending lets you play through the month of January, while the other concludes in the month of December. 

Ryogi talks to the protagonist about the inevitable in Persona 3 Reload
Spare him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Persona 3 Reload’s true ending, also known as the good ending, you have to choose the option to Spare Ryogi and stay as is when he asks you about your decision on Dec. 31 in your dorm room. After you choose this option for the first time, Ryogi will bring out his Persona to show you, after which you’ll get another chance to choose whether to let him live or not. Choose Spare Ryogi and stay as is again if you want the good ending.

When Ryogi tries to persuade you to kill him, don’t give in, as it leads to the shorter “bad” ending, where you don’t get to fight the final boss, Nyx. 

Bear in mind that once you’ve decided on Ryogi’s fate in Persona 3 Reload’s campaign, you won’t be able to go back, as it’s a point of no return—unless you have a save file from before the conversation. You can always save the game before choosing to spare Ryogi if you want to experience the bad ending, too. If you’re wondering, the bad ending skips the final boss battle and sends you back to your peaceful school life, where your team won’t remember anything about what you went through.

Choosing to let Ryogi live keeps your team’s memories intact after the final boss battle against Nyx, unlocking a beautiful scene where the characters realize the importance of friendship and love, helping them divert from the inevitable doom.

related content
Read Article All Theurgy powers in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader and Orpheus
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Theurgy powers in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness
Elegant Mother in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Theurgy powers in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader and Orpheus
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Theurgy powers in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness
Elegant Mother in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com