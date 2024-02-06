Category:
How long is Persona 3 Reload?

Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:36 pm
Persona 3 Reload is a long game no matter how you play, but it’s not the longest in the franchise. That said, it’s always a matter of “depends” when it comes to how long it takes to beat a game, especially with a Persona game.

Several elements can influence how long it takes to finish the main story, such as difficulty, how much you choose to explore, and what romance partner you choose. It will take even more time to complete 100 percent of Persona 3 Reload and gameplay varies a lot among players, with some grinding a whole lot more than others.

Despite all that, we have a pretty good idea of how long the Persona 3 Reload story will take.

How long does it take to beat Persona 3 Reload?

Makoto talking in the Persona 3 Reload opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload‘s main story will take around 60 to 80 hours to complete. The original game had a similar runtime—65 to 70 hours—so the additional content in Persona 3 Reload adds nearly 10 hours of gameplay.

Those who are striving to complete 100 percent will probably reach the 100-hour mark. Completing all the Persona 3 Reload trophies and achievements is a great list of tasks to follow if you want to be a completionist. The achievements range from maxing out all Social Links to opening 50 chests, and even having to deal 999 damage on a single attack.

Persona 3 Reload is a long game but isn’t the longest in the series. Persona 5 Royal holds that title, actually exceeding 110 hours of content. The shortest Persona title is Persona, the first in the franchise, with a 30ish-hour runtime.

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.