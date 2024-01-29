Knowing where to build a base in Palworld can be pretty stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Depending on what type of base you’re after, there are a few things when looking to making bases that are essential for making the most out of each location.

Recommended Videos

For starters, being on a large flat piece of ground with no trees, stones, or resources around you will make it so you have the best space to make a level base your Pals can walk around in. Having a base far away from a water source is also key, as unfortunately, you cannot build any type of structure over any body of water period. So for those looking for a quiet lake base or a place behind the sea, we do not recommend it.

Trying to build a base in the Volcano and Snow biomes is also something we don’t recommend, not only because you will need to watch your heat and Cold levels, but because more of the terrain and resources available in those areas in terrible for base creation. Most of the resources like Pure Quartz are also easily accessible via Fast Travel, making specific farming bases just not worth it.

Top 5 base locations in Palworld

131, -445

Everyone’s starter home. Screenshot by Dot Esports Humble Beginnings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arguably the best place that most players will set up their first-ever base, as it’s located just a short stroll away from the starting area, the location next to the Rayne Syndicate Tower offers a wide open area perfect for getting things started.

It is also in a prime location beside a bunch of trees and stones, and is a short walking distance from some mining nodes as you slowly start to level up.

83, -430

Alternative Take. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively from the previous location, you can find a similar open base just up a hill and beyond the tower for when you try to beat the Rayne Syndicate boss. This has the added benefit of being within walking and claiming distance to a host of different biomes, and also offers a great view of the starting islands for those just looking to take in the scenery.

-199, -100

Humble Beginnings. Screenshot by Dot Esports Besides good resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where I set up my main base early on due to its prime location next to a lot of resources you need early, such as the small desert biome that houses Anubis.

It’s high up, next to a lot of resources like wood and stone, and offers a good vantage point to protect you from most raids. As it is also next to the desert biome, it gives you a nice short walk over to grab Coal, Sulfer, and other things needed to advance your Tech tree. It was a good home for me for the most part and I hope it’ll feel just as good of a base location to you.

293, -106

Work Harder! Screenshot by Dot Esports Many Beautiful Views. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the location of my current base mainly due to the sheer size of room you have and the awe-inspiring views no matter where you look. It’s pretty open, which gives you the chance to build a lot of housing structures and play around the terrain. I ended up building a long tower to the sky here to use as a launching point for my flying mount, and being so central helps you travel wherever you need to go.

This place does house a lot of level 20+ Pals though, so it’s definitely not a place you want to start your journey—but a good place to build towards.

399, 386

Beside good company. Screenshot by Dot Esports Not for the faint hearted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not for new players or even those in the mid-game, this base is purely for those who want a challenge, later on, to surround themselves with some of the best areas to farm and gain resources with ease.

The base in the Desert will require you to have Cold Resistance and Heat Resistance armor depending on the time of the day, as well as a knack at leveling the ground with strong materials, but if you can survive here you can be prepared to be rich. Not only are you within a stepping stone of the desert village which has the only Wandering Merchant that sells ammo, meaning you never need to worry about Gunpowder again, but the desert also has a vast supply of mining ore locations that should allow you to build a formidable fortress.