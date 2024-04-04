Palworld: How to change your character’s appearance with the Antique Dresser

Designing your character is a crucial part of Palworld, and since this is the very first step you take in the game, there’s a good chance you later decide you want to mix up your look. Because of this, knowing how to change your appearance is a must.

Whether you just want to equip a new hairstyle or you’re looking for a total makeover, knowing how to modify your look is important, so here’s how to change your character’s appearance using an Antique Dresser in Palworld.

How to edit your character’s appearance in Palworld

You can completely change how you look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change your character’s appearance in Palworld by interacting with an Antique Dresser. Currently, this is the only item you can use to modify your appearance. The ability to change up your character’s look was added in the v0.2.0.6 update.

Once you have an Antique Dresser unlocked, build and place it wherever you like. Approach the Antique Dresser, and an option to edit character appearance will appear as soon as you are close enough to it. Press the button that appears next to this option and you can then fully change up how your character looks.

You have complete freedom to modify every part of your character since all character creation options are available when you interact with the Antique Dresser. This means you can make small changes like switching to a new eye color or larger ones like completely altering your full body.

Before you head into the character customization menu, you will be warned that you will be completely defenseless while you modify your appearance. Because of this, try to make sure you’re in a safe environment before you choose this option. Depending on whether you have Base Raids turned on, you might get attacked and be unable to defend yourself.

I’m ready for a makeover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock an Antique Dresser in Palworld

The Antique Dresser can be a bit tricky to unlock since it’s part of a larger furniture set called the Antique Desk Set, which is available at level 21 of the Technology tree. This item can only be obtained if you buy the entire set, and it’s not displayed on the tree, which makes it a bit hidden.

You can purchase the Antique Desk Set for one Technology Point. The Antique Dresser can then be built using 15 Wood, five Fiber, five Stone, and one Paldium Fragment and placed down wherever you like.

