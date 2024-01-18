Character creation in Palworld is more detailed than you may be used to from the monster-hunting genre, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

Palworld‘s character creator provides a decent palette for you to achieve the very best look for your character, which you can further customize in-game by crafting armor that provides style as well as protection. If you’re wondering which options you have at your disposal during character creation, look no further.

Palworld character creation explained

Plenty of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you join a new world in Palworld, you will begin at the character creation menu. Choices made in the character creator are final, and you cannot transfer your character to another world—although those features could be added by developer Pocketpair in the future.

Your first choice is to select a Preset for your character from 12 options, which include a variety of genders, skin tones, and hair colors. This gives you a starting point for your character, and you can tweak the details to your heart’s desire.

In the “Body” section, you can choose whether your character’s body type will be male or female, select a skin color, and adjust the size of your torso, arms, and legs. In the “Face section,” you can choose a Face Type, Eye Type, Eye Color, and Eyebrow Color. It’s worth noting that the Face Type is where you can choose facial hair for your character.

In the “Hair” section, you can choose a hairstyle and color for your character. For some reason, there is no option to select facial hair in this menu, and instead, the only option for facial hair is found within the Face section by selecting the relevant Face Type.

Finally, you’ll select a voice for your character, which affects the sounds they make in the game. As there is no recorded dialogue in Palworld, your choice of voice only affects your character’s grunts and gasps.