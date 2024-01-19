Palworld: How to change language

Palworld picks your language setting based on your system’s default choice. But if you need to switch things up for whatever reason, there’s a way to change the language output.

From the ability to trade Pals with other players and adjust the difficulty setting, among other features, Palworld is nothing if adaptable and accessible. Another applause-worthy showcase of this is the ability to customize the language settings.

Your platform could be playing up, or you might just want to hear the cries of butchered Pals in French. In any case, the option to tweak language settings exists here for anyone who needs it.

How to change language in Palworld

Properties is the way to language settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports Now, make your choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to change language in Palworld, access Palworld‘s properties through Steam, and then choose your language of choice from the “General” tab.

This is every step you’ll need to follow to do this yourself:

Open up the Steam client. Go to your Steam Library and find Palworld. Right-click on the title and select “Properties.” From the General tab, find the Language drop-down box. Click on it and select the language you prefer to confirm it. Boot up Palworld, and the in-game language should now be updated to reflect your decision.

Pocketpair is open to having its game as inclusive to all players as possible. In terms of playability alone, there’s a free Palworld trial you can access to grab a piece of the Palworld pie.

If you’ve already invested in Palworld, you can improve your experience with the action RPG by knowing how to change your character name and using a few nifty beginner tips to kickstart your journey the right way.