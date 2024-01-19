How to port forward your router for Palworld servers

In just a matter of hours, Palworld already seems like a potential breakout game in 2024, dominating the Twitch and Steam charts within its first day. For multiplayer servers, you may have some trouble connecting or hosting, requiring you to port forward.

Port forwarding effectively opens the channels (or ports) between external devices and your local network. It’s a very common practice for those who host servers or connect to a server with friends in different online games. Port forwarding can also be used to increase download speeds if you have a port forward to a specific program.

Port forwarding allows other users to connect to your Palworld server, and it shouldn’t be too complicated to set up.

How to port forward in Palworld, explained

Access your router settings

To access your router settings, you will need your router IP first. To get this, hit the Windows key on your keyboard, and open the Command Prompt. In Command Prompt, type “ipconfig” and press Enter. Under your Wireless LAN adapter, look for the IP address next to Default Gateway: 192.168.0.1 is a common IP address for your router.

You’ll need that default gateway number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure you also note your IPv4 or IPv6 address, because you will need it later.

Open a browser, type that IP address into your search bar, then log in to your router via a password that’s on the router itself or in the manual that came with it. Regardless of which internet service provider you have, there should be a Port Forwarding section in the settings.

Port forwarding to Palworld

In the Port Forwarding section of your router settings, you will need to forward the default Palworld port to a port on your device. Enter a name for your port forward service, and service type or protocol to TCP/UDP (on some routers this is listed as “both”).

Under Original Port or Starting Port, enter the port number or port number range that’s determined by what platform you’re on:

Port numbers for Palworld, based on platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Portforward.com

Enter or select your IP address under the IP address section. For your default port (also listed as Finishing or Forward to Port), enter 8211. Set Schedule to Always, add the port forward rule to your router, and save.

When you launch Palworld and host your server, you should be able to share an invite code with friends who will be able to connect to your IP address and join the server.