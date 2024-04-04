How to get and use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Exploring Palworld‘s island setting can be very dangerous, especially if you’re unprepared, but you can make things less stressful by carrying a Homeward Thundercloud in your inventory.

The Homeward Thundercloud was added to Palworld as part of the April 2024 update, alongside the Bellanoir raid boss. This item is well worth unlocking the crafting recipe for since it essentially lets you fast travel to your nearest base from almost anywhere. It’s perfect for if you find yourself low on health, need to make a hasty retreat, and there are no fast travel statues nearby.

So, we’ve put together a quick guide on not only how to obtain a Homeward Thundercloud, but also how it works and how you can use it.

How to unlock and craft a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Be sure you’ve already built yourself a High Quality Workbench beforehand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting a Homeward Thundercloud is thankfully not particularly difficult, but you do need to be at least level 30 to make its recipe available in Palworld‘s Technology tree. Long-time Palworld players should have long since reached this point but if you’re a newcomer, gaining experience is very straightforward. So long as you’re catching/defeating Pals and crafting items, you’ll eventually reach level 30, though you can mess with the game’s settings if you want to level up as fast as possible.

As for actually unlocking the Homeward Thundercloud recipe, you only need to spend two Ancient Technology Points. You’ll earn more than enough by defeating a Tower Boss or Alpha Pal for the first time. If you’ve already taken out all the bosses, though, you’ll need to complete a Cave Raid and defeat the Alpha Pal waiting for you at the end.

Once the recipe’s unlocked, you can go and craft a Homeward Thundercloud at a High Quality Workbench with the following materials:

One Dazzi Cloud

Five Electric Organs

Two Ancient Civilization Parts

You should already have at least a couple of Ancient Civilization Parts from defeating bosses, and Electric Organs can be farmed fairly easily even if you’re still fairly new to Palworld. The Dazzi Cloud is probably the most troublesome item to obtain since it’s only dropped by defeating/capturing a Dazzi, and they only spawn in Palworld‘s desert area. On the plus side, it can also potentially drop those Electric Organs you need too.

How to use a Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Now that you have a Homeward Thundercloud in your inventory, you can use it almost anywhere you want to zip to your nearest base. All you need to do is open up your inventory menu, select the Homeward Thundercloud, and press the appropriate button (the F key on PC, the Y button on Xbox). You’ll hop onto the cloud and eventually warp straight to the base. Be aware, though, that the Homeward Thundercloud is a consumable so, once you transport to a base, you’ll lose the item and need to craft another one. You also can’t use it while inside dungeons so don’t go thinking you can escape from those if you find yourself struggling.

