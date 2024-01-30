Category:
Palworld

Best Electric Organ farming route in Palworld

Farming Electric Organs in Palworld may take same time, but you can do so very early in the game.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 10:00 am
A screenshot of Palworld's Jolthog dead with three electric organs next to it.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

If you need many Electric Organs in Palworld, get ready to fast travel. You can’t get them from the Pal Ranch, so you have to buy or get them by capturing or defeating certain Pals. Since we want free items, here are the best routes for farming Electric Organs.

Recommended Videos

Best spots to get Electric Organs in Palworld

A screenshot of Palworld highlighting two fast travel points with a black arrow with two sides pointing to them.
Simply travel from one location to the other. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best way to get Electric Organs in Palworld is to cycle between defeating Jolthogs east and southeast of the Bridge of the Twin Knights fast travel point (-12, -372) and beating Sparklits west and northwest of the Desolate Church fast travel point (62, -412). When you’ve covered both areas, simply go back to the first one you visited to repeat the cycle until you have enough Electric Organs. If you’re a pacifist, you can instead get these items by capturing these Pals.

From my tests, this route gets you two to six Electric Organs each cycle. That’s because both Pals usually appear alone or in groups of up to three.

This farming is only efficient if you stick close to the fast travel points and don’t wander too far. Defeat a few groups of Jolthogs or Sparklits close by, then use the statue to travel to the other spot. Pals respawn when you leave and return to an area. So after you defeat Jolthogs and switch to Sparklits, then go back, the Jolthogs will be there again. But remember, other Pals might spawn in the area too, making it a bit crowded.

Both Jolthogs and Sparklits will be levels three to seven, making it easy to defeat them and collect Electric Organs. Normally, each Pal drops one Electric Organ, but this can increase up to three depending on your world’s Dropped Items rate.

Having a fast ground mount to use when looking for these pals in the farming route is highly recommended. Also, if you’re over level 40, consider catching Menasting to farm more efficiently. Its Partner Ability, Steel Scorpion, makes Electric Pals drop more items when you defeat them together. Breeding Menasting to get it from an egg can also speed up your farming significantly.

Though low-level Pals like Univolt drop Electric Organs too, the two-statue route with Sparklit and Jolthog is super efficient. They spawn close to the fast travel points. After collecting, just take the Electric Organs back to your base and craft what you need.

related content
Read Article How to catch and ride Univolt in Palworld
A screenshot of Univolt in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch and ride Univolt in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best Pal Fluids farming in Palworld
A screenshot of the player character looking at hordes of Gobfin from a hill.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pal Fluids farming in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic in Palworld
Alpha Menasting in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best Pals in Palworld, ranked
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals in Palworld, ranked
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to catch and ride Univolt in Palworld
A screenshot of Univolt in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to catch and ride Univolt in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best Pal Fluids farming in Palworld
A screenshot of the player character looking at hordes of Gobfin from a hill.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pal Fluids farming in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic in Palworld
Alpha Menasting in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Refined Metal Helm Schematic in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Elizabee and its subjetcs in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Metal Armor Schematic in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Best Pals in Palworld, ranked
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals in Palworld, ranked
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 30, 2024

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now completely hooked by Palworld.