How to delete a world in Palworld

You can create countless saves for Palworld, so you can build multiple different adventures out in the wild with completely different bases, Pals, and builds. Sometimes, however, you’ll want to start over and delete a world to free up some space in your save files.

Although there are many save files available for you to use, you will probably want to delete certain worlds if you are keeping your files clean and well-organized. If you aren’t happy with how your world has turned out, you’ve accidentally killed a high-level Pal that you were planning to catch, or your Pals are getting too stressed for you to handle, you might want to delete the world and start anew.

Deleting worlds in Palworld

There are only a few steps necessary to delete a world in Palworld. First, open up the game and access your World Select menu by pressing Start Game. Afterward, locate the specific world that you wish to delete and left-click it once to highlight it in the menu.

In the bottom-left of the screen, the option to delete the world should be available after you’ve successfully highlighted the world. When you click this option, a new box will appear in the middle of the screen, asking you to type the word DELETE to confirm your actions. Once you type the word and confirm, that world will be gone from your files and from your active world list.

Note that you should always double check which save file you are deleting from the game, especially if you name your characters and worlds similar names. Once a world is deleted, they are gone and cannot be recovered by any means, so make sure that you’re making the right choice when erasing specific save files.