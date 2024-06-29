How to beat Blazamut Ryu raid boss and all rewards

As one of the most powerful companions you can get in Palworld, Blazamut Ryu represents the toughest raid battle to date. This boss fight can absolutely decimate one of your bases, incapacitate many of your Pals, and take you out multiple times over—but beating it also provides you with plenty of rewards.

Blazamut Ryu is known as the Incarnation of the Eternal Flame and is presented in the game as a possible extinction-level creature that emerged from the depths of the Earth. A long time ago, the ferocious Pal supposedly rose from the ground in a blaze of destruction and burnt down the entire island.

If you wish to become the master of the Eternal Flame, here is how to beat the Blazamut Ryu raid boss in Palworld.

How to beat Blazamut Ryu in Palworld

Lock in for the hardest fight in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon Blazamut Ryu, you must collect all of the Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragments found on Sakurajima Island. Afterward, you can take those slabs to your workbench and combine them to create the Blazamut Ryu Slab, which can be placed in a Summoning Altar to begin the raid—but beware, because you’re in for a destructive fight.

Blazamut Ryu is a level 55 Pal that has a whopping 512 thousand health points, wielding a plethora of powerful abilities that will not only wipe multiple waves of your Pals but also easily destroy any type of building in its way.

Since it is a Fire and Dragon-type Pal, it is recommended to have plenty of high-level Water-type Pals to deal as much damage as possible, although you’ll probably just want your most powerful Pals at the ready for one of the hardest boss fights in the game. You’ll also need strong armor and a strong weapon—like the new Laser Rifle—to help your Pals whittle down its formidable health bar.

Additionally, Blazamut Ryu has a second phase that activates when it reaches around 25 thousand HP, causing it to change into an Electric form while also healing back up to around 150-200 thousand HP. Stay vigilant because he’ll change his attack patterns quite a bit in the new form, including the addition of electricity tornadoes.

All Blazamut Ryu raid boss rewards in Palworld

When you’ve finally felled the mighty creature, you are given a whole plethora of different rewards for your troubles. Here are all of the raid boss rewards that you receive after beating Blazamut Ryu:

One Huge Dragon Egg (Guaranteed Blazamut Ryu)

One Life Fruit

Two Ancient Civilization Cores

10 Ancient Civilization parts

One Blazamut Ryu (Ultra) slab

One Power Lotus

One Stamina Lotus

One Defense Pendant

One Training Crystal

10 Rubies

With this win, you’ll get a guaranteed Blazamut Ryu through the Dragon Egg that is dropped. You can also start up the Ultra version of the Blazamut Ryu raid. As you might expect, this is much more difficult than the normal version, so only proceed with this if you’re ready to lose a lot.