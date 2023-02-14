Players can't even wander in the colorful map in custom matches.

Numbani is one of Overwatch‘s most-beloved maps, with vibrant colors, a recognizable music theme, and fun strategic corners.

It’s been a while since it was featured in the game’s map rotation, however. Since many fans were nostalgic about playing games on it, they tried to wander the map in custom matches.

There, they realized the map was simply removed from Overwatch. Here is why.

Why was Numbani removed in Overwatch 2?

Numbani isn’t part of Overwatch 2. It doesn’t appear in custom game options and hasn’t returned to the map rotation with the recently-released Season Three.

What’s worrying fans is that many maps that aren’t coming back to the game are in the custom game options, even 2CP ones like Hanamura.

The developers haven’t mentioned the removal of Numbani from the game yet. Since Season Three has just started, it’s unlikely players will see it return for a while—until Season Four at the earliest.

Related: Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools

The developers may have been working on bug fixes and adjustments from the map to prepare for its return in Overwatch 2, but nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

In a screengrab shared by content creator Stylosa, he showed that the airport spawn was changed in the map in early February. Some speculated it was a way for Blizzard to tease a new map in Gdansk, Poland because it was added to the arrival board in Numbani’s spawn.

It’s still unclear what this image actually means, though. This could mean Numbani will come back with a dedicated event soon, or in Season Four. The developer also mentioned removing map rotations in the future, which means it would reintroduce every playable map at once. This could come alongside the new version of Numbani.