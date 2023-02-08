Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map

Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community.

But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.

The trending phenomenon was showcased in a recent thread on the Overwatch subreddit that included a clip showing a private lobby crashing due to players seemingly taking their fishing to a “commercial scale.”

Where Blizzard seems to have outdone itself with the new map is that not only does the fishing hole spew out fish, but it does so at varying rates depending on the scale of attack players are conducting.

In the clip, at least 17 Assault-mode Bastions can be seen assembled in a firing circle around the fishing hole, unleashing their no-cooldown rotary cannons for nearly 50 frame-dropping seconds before the game server decided enough was enough.

In the comments, one Redditor theorized that nearly 1,000 fish were being dislodged per second.

“Now, imagine with kirkos ult,” another joked.

Others mentioned how this was reminiscent of a classic Overwatch glitch on Junkertown, in which Mei players could crash lobbies by freezing the bike in the first attack spawn.

It’s unclear if this new type of coordination can be replicated to disrupt public Antarctic Peninsula matches in season three, but most PCs surely would hope not.