Overwatch 2 fans have already found the perfect name for Antarctic’s adorable penguin

Overwatch 2’s upcoming Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, is already making waves within the community.

But what’s caught fans’ attention the most isn’t the map’s environment or strategic design. A penguin—the map’s adorable resident—has well and truly stolen the show.

The map’s teaser video immediately sparked reactions when it was released on Thursday, and now Overwatch fans have come to a decision on the penguin’s name.

Suggestions on a recent thread on Overwatch’s subreddit include Rico, Kaboom, Gunther, Poly, Finn, and Pingu. Someone also mentioned “Harold,” which is the name of the scientist who raised Winston.

This spurred speculation, with fans explaining how the penguin could have been the result of an experiment gone wrong. “This penguin raised Winston,” one fan joked.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The name that’s received the most upvotes by far, however, is “Kowalsky,” referring to Madagascar’s know-it-all penguin. He became a popular meme on the internet following the release of the animated movie in 2005 and is now getting a new lease of life thanks to the Overwatch community.

In a press interview on Feb. 2, the devs revealed players will be able to shoot at penguins on the Antarctic map but won’t be able to hurt them or kill them. “It was vital to the team’s happiness that penguins be included,” lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie said

Antarctic Peninsula will join Overwatch 2’s map roster alongside season three on Feb. 7.