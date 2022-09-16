When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?

While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.

Overwatch 2 is changing that. Thanks to the game’s new seasonal structure, new maps will be released on a much more regular basis, so fans will always know when the next locale is arriving. After Overwatch 2 launches on Oct. 4, the dev team will release a new map every other season. During the seasons where no new map is released, players will get a new hero instead.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next Overwatch 2 map release.

Overwatch 2’s next map: Esperança

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This beautiful coastal map takes place in Esperança, a city located in Portugal. Like all of the previous game’s maps, all of Overwatch 2‘s maps are based on real-world locations. Esperança is built for Push, the game’s new map that sees two teams attempting to escort a robot toward the other team’s spawn. Whichever team makes it the farthest is granted the win.

Esperança will be available when Overwatch 2’s PvP launches in early access on Oct. 4. Unlike new heroes, which players will need to earn by purchasing the game’s premium battle pass or making it to tier 55 of the free battle pass, new maps will be instantly available to all players upon their release.

What about Overwatch 2’s next map?

Very little is known about Overwatch 2‘s next new map. The developers haven’t shared any information about what’s coming after Esperança, but we do know that the next new map will come alongside the launch of season three. Blizzard plans to release additional modes as well as heroes and maps in the future, so it’s possible that the next map could focus on a mode that doesn’t even exist yet.