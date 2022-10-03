While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.

While most players who aren’t new to the franchise will probably never use these new looks in-game, as they function as base skins, they’re still interesting to study if you’re curious about how the development team is revamping the game for the future.

To celebrate the impending release of Overwatch 2, we’re picking some of the new game’s best character redesigns to examine what heroes look like in this brave new world.

Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns.

Best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

Junkrat

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

A common thread among hero redesigns is a more sleek, slicked-back look. Junkrat loses many of his rough edges in his new look for Overwatch 2, including the jagged edges of his pants and the large spikes on his RIP-Tire. His hair has been quite literally slicked back—despite the fact that it’s still on fire—and his grenades have been given a smoother redesign. The result looks like the natural evolution of a character; Junkrat has gone from an explosives-happy wanderer to a focused criminal, and his design is evidence of that.

Lúcio

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

Overwatch 2‘s Lúcio looks like he’s ready for his next stage appearance. His fluorescent green hair is a welcome touch of neon, and his new pants put a sleek layer over his mechanical leg armor. Perhaps the best part of the entire ensemble is his new visor, which matches the blue-green color thread found throughout the entire outfit and acts as the cherry on top. While Lúcio definitely looked like a futuristic DJ in the first game, his Overwatch 2 redesign really cements the idea.

Zarya

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

Zarya’s most noticeable change in Overwatch 2 is her hair: the champion athlete now sports a trendy hot-pink ponytail and fade rather than her previous square pixie cut. She’s also gained new armor in the process, which makes it look like she’s headed for a battlefield rather than the gym.

Finally, she appears to have added to the tattoos on her left arm, which could raise new questions about her lore; in her base skin in the first game, the “512” tattooed on her shoulder was in reference to her world-record weight lifted.

Baptiste

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

Another theme in Overwatch 2‘s redesigns is aging: several of the heroes, particularly the older ones, appear to have visibly aged in the jump from the first game to the second. Baptiste isn’t necessarily old, but his trendy new mohawk haircut and beard make him look a little older. He’s also sporting a new shawl and slightly redesigned leg armor, the former of which points out his role as a support medic. Baptiste’s redesign might be a little more subtle than others on this list, but that just proves that the difference is in the details.

Orisa

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

On the flip side, Orisa has undergone a much more dramatic transformation. She now has moving strands at the top of her head that looks like hair, and her face shape has been changed completely. The logo on her loincloth has also been changed, as have the colors on her Supercharger, which sits on her back. It makes sense that Orisa’s visual changes would be major; she received a wide-ranging rework and ability update during Overwatch 2‘s betas, so her look was likely adjusted in tandem.

Hanzo

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment | Remixed by Emily Morrow

Hanzo’s restyling calls to mind his fan-favorite Scion skin. His new look is sleek and mostly monochrome, with a few hinds of color here and there. While it definitely gives him a more futuristic appearance, the skin hasn’t lost its traditional influences, particularly in the shape of his tunic and the belt around his waist. Like several other heroes, he’s aged somewhat—the white streaks in his hair are more prominent—but his battle-ready attire reminds everyone not to underestimate him.