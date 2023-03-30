Support mains have been dubbed ‘worst kind Overwatch 2 player’ but competition is very stiff

Gamers have finally united to crown the ruler of “insufferable” mains in Overwatch 2 and as it turns out DPS players might just be the worst demographic, but not by much.

No hero was safe on March 29 as OW2 fans ripped each specific type of player to shreds in a Reddit post on /r/Overwatch. In the discussion, which boiled into a full-on roast sesh eventually, characters from each class were heavily critiqued.

The mission was simple: Players had to explain why they believed particular roles were the worst to encounter, and all the usual suspects popped up. The main culprits for DPS were (no surprise) Sojourn and Genji. For tanks, Doomfist topped the list for the most infuriating reasons, but almost everyone in the OW2 community collectively agreed Mercy players easily take the cake as the most insufferable type of player.

The community torched Mercy mains for having the biggest ego, despite only “holding two buttons all game.” Users claimed if the game doesn’t go exactly as they want, Mercy players will most likely throw in the towel.

The other heroes didn’t get away unscathed either. Some claimed Sojourn mains suffer from inflated egos due to playing a broken hero, and Genji gamers were given the title of the most dramatic and deluded gamers. Support players took aim at tank users, claiming Doomfists dive into the enemy’s backline “without even giving a healer a chance” to help.

As the game keeps getting updated, we’ll likely see new mains being crowned the worst. No one knows for sure what season four will bring, but the community can only hope it doesn’t create something even more annoying.

We won’t have to wait long to find out; Overwatch 2 season four arrives in April, likely with meta-changing updates that are sure to upset plenty of players.