South Korea’s 7-man roster for Overwatch World Cup 2019 revealed

South Korea have announced their seven-man roster for the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. After releasing their shortlist of 12 players late last week, South Korea’s final roster includes a smattering of stage champions and World Cup veterans.

OWWC Team Korea on Twitter @Mano_OWL @Shock_CHB @carpe_ow @Shock_Architect @RunawayHaksal2 @Hojin_idk @BdosinOW #IplaytoWIN We’d like to announce Team Korea’s final roster. 🛡@Mano_OWL 🛡@Shock_CHB ⚔@carpe_ow ⚔@Shock_Architect ⚔@RunawayHaksal2 💉@Hojin_idk 💉@BdosinOW We hope you can cheer on our national players. Thank you.

Main tank Kim “Mano” Dong-gyu from New York Excelsior and off tank Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin from the San Francisco Shock will be on the front lines for South Korea at BlizzCon. Mano was a part of South Korea’s 2017 World Cup squad, while ChoiHyoBin was a component Shock’s stage two victory over the Vancouver Titans.

They’ll be backed up by Hangzhou Spark’s main support Park “iDK” Ho-jin and London Spitfire’s flex support Choi “Bdosin” Seung-tae. Bdosin, an Overwatch League champion, claimed the spot over season one OWL MVP Bang “JJoNak” Sung-hyeon, who skipped the World Cup to focus on the OWL season playoffs.

2018 World Cup representative and Philadelphia Fusion’s hitscan DPS player Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok, San Francisco Shock’s projectile DPS Park “Architect” Min-ho, and Vancouver Titan’s Genji god Kim “Haksal” Hyo-jong round out the seven-man squad. With role lock being introduced to competitive Overwatch, having flexibility in the DPS roles is proving critical as teams try and find optimal compositions in this new meta.

The three-time champions will be looking at mounting another title defense at BlizzCon this year with this strong lineup. The Koreans have never dropped a series at the World Cup over the last three years and have looked head and shoulders above any other nation.

The Overwatch World Cup starts on Nov. 1.