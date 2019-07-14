Shanghai Dragons, San Francisco Shock make Overwatch League stage 3 grand finals

The upsets just keep coming in the Overwatch League stage three playoffs. While stage two champions San Francisco Shock have made it to their third stage final, the Shanghai Dragons defeated stage one champions Vancouver Titans. Tomorrow, the teams will compete for a $200,000 prize and the glory of a stage championship.

In the first semifinal match, the Shanghai Dragons defeated the Vancouver Titans with a commanding 4-1 scoreline. On first map Ilios, and throughout the entirety of the match, the Dragons’ DPS Yang “DDing” Jin-hyeok used his signature Pharah to demolish the Titans. Vancouver bounced back on second map to tie up the score at halftime. Despite the tie, many fans and analysts expected the Titans to rally and take the series.

Unfortunately for Vancouver, the rally never quite came. Vancouver was competitive as usual on Control map Volskaya Industries, but something in their ranks dissolved once Shanghai selected Havana. The Dragons full held the Titans, denying them even one point of completion on the Escort map. Shanghai flex support Yang “Luffy” Seong-hyeon’s Ana play consistently stopped the Titans in their tracks.

Shanghai Dragons on Twitter 🔥It’s lit! It’s fire! We’re Shanghai! AND WE’RE GOING SHANGHIGHER!🔥 Our first stage final is tomorrow~ As thanks for having our backs all this time, we’re giving out 3 home jerseys so we can have your back too! Like and RT, and we’ll pick winners after the game! #Breakthrough

Vancouver attempted to push the triple-triple composition on Oasis to come back in the series, but the DPS-heavy Dragons took them down. This was, in a way, a redemption arc for some members of the Shanghai Dragons.

Last year, many members of the current Dragons roster were a part of Overwatch Contenders Korea team KongDoo Panthera; nearly all the members of the Vancouver Titans were on RunAway. RunAway took the Contenders championship, but not before KongDoo Panthera pushed them to an eight-map series.

In a post-match interview, Dragons DPS Bae “Diem” Min-seong spoke to the ability of his team to rally against the Titans. He also took time to talk trash to his possible future opponents. “San Francisco Shock has about a 0.01% chance of beating the Shanghai Dragons,” Diem said.

Shock has a 0.01% chance of beating us Clip of telnach_iCFDFjgFhaE Playing Overwatch – Clipped by mizliz_

In the second semifinal match, the Los Angeles Valiant took on the San Francisco Shock. Unfortunately for the Valiant, they were unable to get the upset they wanted against the second stage champions.

On first map Oasis, Shock DPS Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun shined on a variety of heroes, from his signature Baptiste to a wily Roadhog. Shock took the map and the Valiant chose Eichenwalde as their Hybrid map. Los Angeles delayed San Francisco into overtime, but the Valiant were unable to complete the map despite huge plays from Brady “Agilities” Girardi.

Valiant selected Volskaya Industries as the control map. Shock held them from completing both points of the map, but the Valiant made it competitive by holding the Shock from completing the map for nearly four minutes of a six minute time bank. Jay “Sinatraa” Won played his own version of Mystery Heroes for the Shock, running heroes from Tracer to Reaper. Last map Havana showed complete dominance from San Francisco and they took the series 4-0.

The Shanghai Dragons, in their first ever stage grand final, will take on the San Francisco Shock on July 14 at 3:00pm CT.