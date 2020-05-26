Overwatch‘s first official novel just got a release date. The Hero of Numbani will be available for purchase starting June 2, exactly a week from today. It’s listed for preorder on Amazon for $9.99 as a paperback and $5.99 for a digital edition.

The book will tell the story of child prodigy Efi Oladele, who built Orisa to defend the city of Numbani from Doomfist. Overwatch‘s first novel will dive deep into the origins of both Efi and Orisa. The book is written by Nicky Drayden, author of The Prey of Gods, and published by Scholastic.

“Efi has been making robots since she was little—machines to better her community and improve people’s lives,” the synopsis reads. “But after she witnesses Doomfist’s catastrophic attack on the city’s OR15 security bots, Efi feels the call to build something greater: a true guardian of Numbani.”

Fans should expect to see familiar faces throughout the book. The Hero of Numbani will feature appearances from Efi, Orisa, Doomfist, and Lúcio. A lengthy excerpt of the book is available for free on Overwatch‘s website and it gives a glimpse at what fans can expect. It dives deep into Efi’s story, recounting details of her childhood and her friends.

Blizzard first revealed its plans for The Hero of Numbani last October with a scheduled release of this May. The book was delayed by close to a month, but the most avid lore hounds will finally get their chance to dive into the story starting June 2.