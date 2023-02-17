Overwatch World Cup 2023: Schedule, teams, and more

Fans have waited four years to see it come back.

The Overwatch World Cup is returning in 2023 for the first time since 2019. Since the start of the year, players have begun preparing for the tournament by voting for their country’s representing staff.

Now, all official teams are in the process of recruitment through trials. The process will last until June, when the qualifiers will start. After a summer break, the final phase will then be hosted through the fall. It’s still unclear if the finals will take place at BlizzCon as before, though.

Fans are excited to see the beloved competition return to Overwatch’s scene. Here is everything there is to know about the 2023 edition.

Overwatch World Cup 2023 details

The Overwatch World Cup will feature a total of 36 teams created by countries. Since the tournament’s creation in 2016, Korea have won twice and the U.S. are the defending champions. Here are the 2023 World Cup’s schedule, teams, and more.

What is the Overwatch World Cup 2023’s schedule?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard revealed the entire roadmap of the upcoming World Cup. Teams will be decided between March and June. Then, all 36 teams will compete in a qualifier. They will be divided into six regions across the world, and the 16 best teams will advance to the next step.

After a summer break, the last part of the tournament will take place in the fall. There will be a group stage in an offline event and half of the teams will advance to the finals.

The date of the last matches is still unknown. Based on all previous iterations, they should take place in the first week of November.

What’s the Overwatch World Cup format?

In June, qualifiers will oppose six teams in six different groups. Only the 16 top teams will advance to the group stage.

This phase will be offline and will feature a round-robin format. The eight best teams will then qualify for the finals in the fall, where they’ll compete in a single-elimination bracket.

Here is the list of participating teams this year:

Americas Group A Canada Costa Rica Guatemala Mexico Puerto Rico United States Group B Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Peru

Europe and Middle East Group A Belgium France United Kingdom Italy Netherlands Spain Group B Germany Norway Poland Saudi Arabia Sweden Turkey

Asia-Pacific Group A Taiwan Hong Kong Indonesia Japan Philippines South Korea Group B Australia New Zealand Singapore India Malaysia Thailand



Here is a list of teams that includes the committees that have been voted by players, too.

Where to watch the Overwatch World Cup 2023

It’s still unclear where fans will be able to watch the Overwatch World Cup since the three-year exclusivity deal between YouTube and Blizzard Entertainment has expired. The official broadcast can be on the YouTube platform or could return on Twitch, too.