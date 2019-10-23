This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Blizzard has a habit of re-launching Overwatch’s seasonal events, like Halloween Terror, Summer Games, and Lunar New Year. New content typically comes along with the release of these events, so there’s always something for fans to look forward to.

So what’s next on the docket? We’ve got you covered.

What’s coming next?

Overwatch events

Overwatch‘s annual Halloween-themed event, Halloween Terror, kicked off last week. The spooky festivities will run until Nov. 4, giving fans just under three weeks to play Junkenstein’s Revenge and unlock as many skins they can before the items return to the vault for next year.

Once the 2019 Halloween Terror event wraps up, the next Overwatch event will likely be this year’s iteration of Winter Wonderland—the annual Christmas-themed event.

New heroes

Overwatch heroes are typically released every four months but are teased one month ahead of their release. Sigma joined live servers in August, so it’s safe to say Blizzard may be giving fans their first glimpse of Hero 32 sometime next month.

There’s a long list of characters in the Overwatch universe that may become the game’s next hero, including Echo, Mauga, and Max. Until Blizzard shares clues of the next playable character, though, the possibilities are endless.

Fans may be getting new hero teases at BlizzCon, which kicks off Nov. 1 and runs until Nov. 3. Blizzard revealed both Moira and Ashe at BlizzCon 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the event would be a perfect time to tease the game’s next hero.

Are new features on the way?

Overwatch 2

A new hero isn’t the only rumor floating around BlizzCon 2019. Both Kotaku and financial traders publication Barron’s reported earlier in the year that the developer has begun working on a sequel for the first-person shooter.

Metro on Twitter Overwatch 2 is very much real and will be announced at Blizzcon after the short cinematic.

Most recently, however, Twitch streamer Metro—who accurately predicted Ashe’s reveal at BlizzCon 2018—tweeted out information suggesting Overwatch‘s sequel would feature PvP and PvE content and would be revealed at BlizzCon this year. It’s too early to say if the information is true, but fans should get some answers when the convention begins next week.