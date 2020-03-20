Overwatch pro shows off Echo’s insane potential

Overwatch‘s new hero Echo has been available to play on the Public Test Realm (PTR) for 24 hours and the majority of the community is already in agreement that she’s a little too powerful at the moment.

On a pro Overwatch team, there are generally two types of DPS players: hitscan and projectile. Sometimes, very rarely, there are players capable of success in each role and these players are called flex DPS. They excel on a wide array of heroes and are uniquely equipped to be able to learn new heroes quickly.

Kim “Libero” Hae-seong is one of the best flex DPS players the game has ever seen. And after grinding the new hero over the past day, he could possibly be the best Echo in the world.

In this clip, Libero used the insane mobility in Echo’s kit, particularly the hero’s Flight ability, which sends her vertically into the air. Flight is on just a six-second cooldown, meaning Echo can almost chain the ability one after another to keep her in the air similar to Pharah. In less than 10 seconds from the spawn gate opening, Libero was able to fly around the outside of the map and into the enemy spawn before they had entered the competitive section of the map.

If that wasn’t terrifying enough, Libero proceeded to combo Echo’s right-click ability into her E, outputting just about 200 DPS and assassinating the enemy Baptiste. Neither of these abilities require much in the way of aiming, either.

Jay “Sinatraa” Won, a DPS player for the San Francisco Shock and the 2019 Overwatch League MVP, was also livestreaming some Echo matches yesterday and noticed her deadly flanking potential. “You can flank, get a kill, and shift out,” he said, referring to the hero’s Flight ability.

If Echo remains unnerfed, or even lightly nerfed, close to her live server release in a couple of weeks, then players like Libero will have to play her non-stop in their off time to prepare for the character’s inevitable play in the Overwatch League. If you’re a casual player looking for some easy SR in ranked, then you too should be grinding this hero. She’s available for play now on the PTR.