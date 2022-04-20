Overwatch League debuts YouTube co-streaming for upcoming season

Fans will be able to watch the OWL on the channels of eligible YouTube streamers.

The Overwatch League is looking to grow its audience further with the start of the upcoming season, giving passionate fans and those intrigued a variety of ways to watch the action unfold.

In a new blog post, the OWL revealed it will be instituting a new co-streaming initiative for the upcoming season, which is set to begin on May 5 and played on a build of Overwatch 2. Through co-streaming, viewers will be able to watch the official OWL livestream from the perspective of eligible streamers.

Streamers that receive access to co-stream the OWL will be able to do so as soon as opening weekend. Those looking to apply for co-streaming access must do so directly through the official application and must be aware that various factors must be upheld to maintain co-streaming privileges, which can be found at the bottom of the blog post. Co-streaming will only be allowed on YouTube, prohibiting streamers on other platforms from participating.

Applications for co-streaming appear to be given on a weekly basis, with the opening weekend application closing on April 27. The blog post also notes the OWL “reserves the right to remove co-streamers from the program at any time,” should they not abide by the regulations.

As this is the first time that the Overwatch League is allowing co-streaming, the team opened a feedback form that will allow those with access to provide insights on their experiences. Not every streamer will be eligible to co-stream live matches. Those that do gain access will be reached via email prior to the start of the week’s matches.

The 2022 Overwatch League season officially kicks off on May 5. Those looking to watch the official broadcast rather than co-streamers can do so via the Overwatch League’s YouTube channel.