Overwatch is finally getting the anime treatment this July

Overwatch fans, rejoice: an Overwatch anime is coming.

While the franchise’s story has traditionally been told through animated shorts and comic books, the first anime-style mini-series is coming to shed a light on the rich story of Blizzard’s game universe. And let me tell you, the trailer looks amazing.

It was a technological golden age. Until it wasn’t.



Introducing GENESIS, an Overwatch mini-series.



Part one of three premieres July 6 ✨



▶️ https://t.co/70n9GGgIOx pic.twitter.com/lGeRIaoEfF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 30, 2023

The trailer is freakishly timely, as it talks about helpful AI that turned on humanity in what came to be called the Omnic Crisis. The time before the war is one that hasn’t been explored much in previous Overwatch lore drops, so it looks like some new information may be revealed in the series.

The short trailer features some new characters along with a look at fan-favorite Overwatch heroes like Reinhardt, Ana, and Torbjörn battling Omnics during the crisis.

The mini-series will release in three parts. The first part, Part One: Dawn, releases next week and has a run-time of five minutes and 13 seconds. Altogether, the three parts may make up what would amount to one episode of an anime series.

The animation style is that of a classic anime series, which only heightens the excitement for players, who took to the replies of the announcement tweet to share their joy for more Overwatch lore in a completely new medium.

The first part of GENESIS: An Overwatch Mini-Series premieres on YouTube on July 6 at 11am CT.

