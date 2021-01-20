Overwatch annual event list 2021

For many Overwatch fans, the game’s annual events are always something to look forward to. Each major event includes new skins to unlock and game modes to enjoy with friends.

Most players know the vague launch times for these recurring events, but we’ve put together a “forecast” of possible 2021 start dates for Overwatch’s annual festivities. These dates are tentative and are based on previous event releases.

Any Overwatch 2 release will likely throw off these dates. This event list also doesn’t include challenge events, like Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge, which run for shorter amounts of time and appear at the discretion of developers and designers.

Lunar New Year

In 2020, the event began on Jan. 16. The Kanezaka Challenge is live until Jan. 25, 2021, so the Lunar New Year event will likely begin after that date. Expect the event in the first few weeks of February.

Overwatch Archives

The Archives event, which always includes a new lore-based arcade mode, began on March 12 in 2020. In 2019, the event started a bit later, on April 16. More importantly, the event released with no leaks or social media teasers in 2020, meaning 2021 could have the same level of surprise.

Considering the Lunar New Year event is likely to be delayed, Archives should come around in early April.

Anniversary

While Overwatch’s true anniversary is May 24, the Anniversary event always happens a little earlier due to developer schedules. The event dropped on May 19 in 2020 and May 21 in 2019. Likely dates for 2021 include May 18 or May 25.

The main draw of the Anniversary event is the fact that skins and assets from all previous events can be unlocked. If you missed any skins from events like Halloween Terror or Lunar New Year, this is your chance to save up gold and buy them.

This will also be Overwatch’s fifth anniversary, so fans can likely expect some fun surprises.

Summer Games

This Olympics-themed event launched on Aug. 4 in 2020 but started earlier in 2019, on July 16. The start date for the Summer Games event seems to depend on the challenge events that are scheduled around it. Late July or early August would be a safe prediction for Summer Games.

Halloween Terror

Of all the annual Overwatch events, these spooky festivities tend to be the most punctual. Halloween Terror started on Oct. 13 in 2020 and Oct. 15 in 2019. The event always includes Halloween itself, so it has to start in the middle of October to give fans enough time to defeat Dr. Junkenstein.

Look for Halloween Terror to start on either Oct. 12 or Oct. 19 in 2021.

Winter Wonderland

This event celebrates all of the season’s lively holidays and normally launches in mid-December. Winter Wonderland began on Dec. 15 in 2020 and started on Dec. 10 in 2019. The event normally lasts until the new year begins and includes game modes like Yeti Hunt and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. A lot may change in the world by December 2021, but the event should launch somewhere around Dec. 14.