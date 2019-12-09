This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch fans, it’s finally time to start rolling snowballs and pouring cups of hot cocoa. The 2019 Winter Wonderland event begins tomorrow and will run through the end of the year, Blizzard Entertainment announced today.

As is customary with Overwatch events, Blizzard will release a collection of new skins this year. Fans have already gotten their first glimpse at this year’s set of cosmetics with a new icy skin for Sigma, which was originally revealed at an “Artists at Work” panel during BlizzCon 2019.

Overwatch on Twitter Winter (Wonderland) is coming… Put your enemies on ice as Rime Sigma when Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns on Dec. 10. https://t.co/yYf9OfQrc8

Those who missed previous Winter Wonderland cosmetics will have a second chance to snag the items when the event kicks off. Cosmetics from previous years, including skins and highlight intros, will re-enter the game’s loot box pool and will become available for purchase from the Hero Customization menu at a discounted price.

Additionally, fans should expect both Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt to return for another year. Unfortunately for Overwatch fans, however, there has yet to be any word from Blizzard as to whether an additional mode will be added for this year’s festivities.

The 2019 Winter Wonderland event wraps up on Jan. 2, so fans of the first-person shooter will have just over two weeks to exchange gifts with their friends and hone their snowball-throwing skills before the festivities end.