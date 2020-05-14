Overwatch’s 2020 Anniversary event starts May 19

Get ready for some new legendary skins.

This year’s Overwatch Anniversary event will begin on Tuesday, May 19 and run through June 9, Blizzard announced today.

While patch notes for the event haven’t been officially released yet, a since-deleted post by community manager Josh Nash leaked information regarding a few heroes that are set to get new legendary skins next week.

Get ready to go hog wild. 🐷🎉



Earn new rewards and relive your favorite seasonal brawls in the Overwatch Anniversary event. The party starts on May 19. pic.twitter.com/baX9j10h8A — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 14, 2020

Along with “new rewards,” the tweet by the Overwatch account also promises access to previous seasonal brawls via the game’s arcade mode.

A screengrab of the leaked patch notes posted earlier this week revealed that Reaper, Mercy, and Ashe should all be slated to receive fresh legendary skins for the upcoming event.

Based on Overwatch’s history of hyping up events, fans will likely see a sneak peek of some of these skins in the coming days before they go live.

In addition to those legendary skins, anniversary loot boxes will be set to include new epic skins, like Carbon Fiber Sigma, Fleur de Lis Widowmaker, and Masked Man McCree.

As is tradition with the anniversary event, loot boxes can also contain skins and items from any previous seasonal Overwatch events. So get ready to farm the arcade for some of those legendary skins that you might’ve missed out on in the past.