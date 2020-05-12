Blizzard appears to accidentally leak Overwatch Anniversary patch notes a week early

It looks like Reaper, Mercy, and Ashe are getting new legendary skins.

Blizzard’s community management team seems to have accidentally revealed the patch notes for the upcoming Overwatch Anniversary event about a week prematurely, according to a Twitter sleuth.

A screengrab posted by a fan on Twitter shows a blue post by Overwatch community manager Josh Nash, detailing the game’s May 19 patch notes and unveiling the 2020 anniversary event.

The post, which is no longer on the website, described a few of the legendary skins that should be available in the game once the event goes live, including a Masquerade Reaper, Dragoon Mercy, and Little Red Ashe. Additionally, there are other epic skins set to be released, such as Carbon Fiber Sigma, Fleur de Lis Widowmaker, and Masked Man McCree.

Overwatch Anniversary 2020 Patch Notes Leak



Dragoon Mercy, Little Red Ashe, Masquerade Reape 🤔https://t.co/qpNl2upVmq pic.twitter.com/JUpDPnKRCQ — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) May 12, 2020

The reported post seems to be a mistake by Blizzard, which posted a different set of patch notes for the game today that was focused on changes to the game’s Experimental Mode.

Overwatch was released on May 24, 2016. Every year since then, the game has had a special anniversary event that includes the release of a plethora of in-game cosmetics, such as legendary skins that can be acquired from loot boxes.

The screengrab didn’t include any information about a new anniversary game mode that Blizzard typically includes in the anniversary event. But the post did mention that previous seasonal brawls would become available in the game’s arcade on a rotating basis throughout the course of the event.