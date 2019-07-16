Overwatch is launching its Summer Games 2019 event today

Get ready to work hard and play hard for Summer Games 2019. Overwatch announced the event as a surprise today, giving players a peek at new skins, new challenges, and the return of Lúcioball. Summer Games 2019 runs from July 16 to Aug. 5.

As usual, the Summer Games event is centered around athletic events and beachfront fun. Seven new skins are available for the event, including four Legendary skins and three Epic skins. Torbjörn gets a bathing suit, Hanzo gets a summer outfit, and Wrecking Ball gets his own Lúcioball uniform.

Overwatch on Twitter You’ll get a kick out of this! Lace up and hit the field. The Overwatch Summer Games are back until August 5. ⚽ 🥇 https://t.co/GVQqHswsCk https://t.co/qfyhQJqxnJ

The three Epic skins available during the Summer Games event can be earned through weekly challenges. Last week, Jeff Kaplan teased that the Summer Games event would be released sooner than fans expected. Kaplan also noted that challenges similar to Baptiste’s Reunion Challenge would be part of the event. Players can earn sprays, icons, and one Epic skin per week during the Summer Games 2019 challenges.

Yes, Lúcioball is also back. The fan-favorite—Overwatch‘s futuristic version of soccer—returns in Summer Games 2019. This year’s Lúcioball offerings include three international stadiums and a competitive mode. In Lúcioball, two teams of players compete to “boop” a large, light ball into the opposing team’s goal.

The Summer Games event begins today, July 16, and runs through Aug. 5.