Overwatch adds update to Feb. 10 Creator Experimental Card

Ahead of the community Experimental Cup tournament taking place from Feb. 18 to 20, Overwatch developers have added a balance update to the Feb. 10 content creator Experimental Card. Tiny tweaks, particularly to tank damage and abilities, should make a big difference for players looking to enjoy the card’s chaos a bit more.

The developers consulted with the card’s four creators—Jake, W_nted, ml7, and LemonKiwi—to tweak some of the patch’s more hefty changes. LemonKiwi’s nerf to tank damage, in particular, has been halved to create a more even playing field for the upcoming tournament.

A previous update, deployed on Feb. 11, fixed critical errors with the original Feb. 10 upload that were causing players to be disconnected from competitive play. This update focused more on specific hero changes to create a bit more balance in the card.

Tank heroes

General

Damage reduction lowered from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Tanks gain 20 percent more Ultimate charge.

Wrecking Ball

Piledriver damage increased from 50 to 100

Orisa

Halt duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.

Supercharger range increased 30 percent, health increased from 200 to 400, and ultimate cost reduced by 30 percent.

Winston

Tesla Cannon ammo increased from 100 to 150.

Jump Pack damage increased from 50 to 75.

Roadhog

Take a Breather range of ally buffs increased 50 percent.

Chain Hook now slows the hooked target by 40 percent for two seconds.

D.Va

Micro Missiles cooldown decreased from eight to six seconds.

Sigma

Kinetic Grasp no longer grants crowd control immunity.

Damage heroes

Pharah

Enemies are no longer immune to additional Concussive Blast knockbacks when hit by Concussive Blast.

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss Sniper Mode full charge time reduced from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.

Ammo reduced from 35 to 30.

Number of active Venom Mines reduced from three to one. Cooldown increased from 10 to 15 seconds. Damage increased from 10 to 15 per second. Venom Mine debuff duration increased from three to five seconds. Projectile speed decreased 30 percent.

Infra-sight duration reduced from 15 to 10 seconds.

Soldier: 76

Helix Rocket cooldown reduced from eight to six seconds.

Bastion

Configuration: Recon ammo reduced from 100 to 60.

Support heroes

Mercy