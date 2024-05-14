D.Va poses between Pharah and her mech in OW2 Porsche collab
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges

Hop in, nerds, we're playing OW2 in our Porsches.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 14, 2024 01:00 pm

It’s time to suit up and drive, Overwatch 2 gamers: The Porsche collaboration is now live, offering two legendary skins and limited-time challenges to grind through.

Recommended Videos

The Porsche D.Va and Porsche Pharah skins are now available in the Overwatch 2 shop, either through separate listings or together in the Porsche Mega Bundle, from today until June 3. But the event also features free rewards along with a number of challenges to complete for a whopping 40,000 battle pass experience.

D.Va posing next to Pharah with their Porsche collab skins in OW2
Looking good. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Free rewards in the OW2 event include the “Porsche” and “Zero to Sixty” name cards, and a “Porsche Drift” spray, each “meticulously crafted to bring the cutting-edge style and innovation of Porsche directly into the Overwatch 2 universe,” Blizzard said.

All of the cosmetics are “high-voltage” electric-themed, to coincide with the legendary Porsche skins for the two heroes, which are inspired by the Porsche Macan and Porsche Taycan, both all-electric vehicles for the luxury car company—which will apparently be building MEKAs and flight suits in the distant future of OW2.

D.Va’s skin bundle includes the “Test Drive” highlight intro, a “Night Drive” name card, a “Porsche” avatar, and the “Sweet Ride” spray, while Pharah’s bundle will include the “Porsche Flight” name card along with the skin.

A trailer for the skins was released yesterday, showing off D.Va and Pharah’s sleek, Porsche-themed looks. They’re also inspired by the Macan and Taycan and offer unique sound effects akin to those you may hear while zooming down the highway in a Porsche of your own while they fly around the maps of OW2.

While the skins will be in the shop until June 3, the event ends a bit earlier, on May 27, so make sure you grab them before they zoom away—just like a Porsche.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
D.Va and Pharah in their Porsche skins in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA or an FPS?
Lucio Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA or an FPS?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Winston ultimate vs. Sigma in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 patch notes: Season 10 midseason patch brings tank buffs galore
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 14, 2024
Read Article D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
D.Va and Pharah in their Porsche skins in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA or an FPS?
Lucio Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Is Overwatch 2 a MOBA or an FPS?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 6, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.