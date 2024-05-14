Overwatch 2’s Porsche collab offers up 2 legendary skins, 40,000 battle pass XP in limited-time challenges

It’s time to suit up and drive, Overwatch 2 gamers: The Porsche collaboration is now live, offering two legendary skins and limited-time challenges to grind through.

Recommended Videos

The Porsche D.Va and Porsche Pharah skins are now available in the Overwatch 2 shop, either through separate listings or together in the Porsche Mega Bundle, from today until June 3. But the event also features free rewards along with a number of challenges to complete for a whopping 40,000 battle pass experience.

Looking good. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Free rewards in the OW2 event include the “Porsche” and “Zero to Sixty” name cards, and a “Porsche Drift” spray, each “meticulously crafted to bring the cutting-edge style and innovation of Porsche directly into the Overwatch 2 universe,” Blizzard said.

All of the cosmetics are “high-voltage” electric-themed, to coincide with the legendary Porsche skins for the two heroes, which are inspired by the Porsche Macan and Porsche Taycan, both all-electric vehicles for the luxury car company—which will apparently be building MEKAs and flight suits in the distant future of OW2.

D.Va’s skin bundle includes the “Test Drive” highlight intro, a “Night Drive” name card, a “Porsche” avatar, and the “Sweet Ride” spray, while Pharah’s bundle will include the “Porsche Flight” name card along with the skin.

A trailer for the skins was released yesterday, showing off D.Va and Pharah’s sleek, Porsche-themed looks. They’re also inspired by the Macan and Taycan and offer unique sound effects akin to those you may hear while zooming down the highway in a Porsche of your own while they fly around the maps of OW2.

While the skins will be in the shop until June 3, the event ends a bit earlier, on May 27, so make sure you grab them before they zoom away—just like a Porsche.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more