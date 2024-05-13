D.Va and Pharah suit up for luxury in Overwatch 2 Porsche skin collab trailer

You’ve seen One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop, but Overwatch 2’s latest collaboration is more luxurious than ever.

In the future, everything is electric, including two skins inspired by Porsche’s all-electric line. Starting tomorrow, D.Va will take the battlefield in a mech inspired by the 2025 Porsche Macan, and Pharah will fly the skies in a suit inspired by the Porsche Taycan.

She’s ready to shut up and drive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new OW2 skins are part of a full collab with Porsche, who helped co-design the skins, along with their specialty paint textures and custom car sound effects. Both skins feature a sleek, metallic texture, along with trademark Porsche logos, lights, suspension features, and more car-like assets to really drive the point home.

D.Va herself comes fully equipped with some sweet sunglasses, a dope jacket, and driving gloves, too, along with her light pistol that has an odometer. Pharah received the same treatment, along with a special skin for her rocket launcher, and both skins sound like a Porsche speeding down the highway as they boost or fly.

The two collab skins will be available in the in-game shop, both separately or as part of a bundle, which will also include the sprays shown off in the trailer. If previous collaborations are any indication, they’ll be pricey, just like a Porsche itself. The skins will likely be priced at upwards of at least $20 of the in-game currency, Overwatch Coins.

The Porsche collab was originally announced two months ago, with only D.Va confirmed. Pharah joins her as the second skin, although her inclusion was leaked last week as part of a pop-up on Battle.net.

Play nice, play Pharah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Both Porsche skins will be live in Overwatch 2 tomorrow, May 14, alongside the midseason update for season 10.

