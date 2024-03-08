When is the new Porsche D.Va skin releasing in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard Entertainment has always been known for their partnerships with other popular brands, and in Overwatch 2, the company is bringing a bit of class and prestige to the battlefield with a new skin made in collaboration with luxury car brand Porsche.

This new collab will feature a Legendary D.Va skin with a design inspired by Porsche’s new Macan Electric, boasting a clean, sleek look for her mech. The design for the back of the mech is directly taken from the back of the Macan Electric, while the front has the Macan’s front lights and the Porsche crest displayed prominently.

If you’re looking to show off to your friends and foes alike, you’ll want to live lavish in the frontline for your team in this new skin.

Porsche D.Va skin release date on Overwatch 2

Step into a different level of luxury. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Currently, Blizzard has not unveiled the official release date for the Porsche D.Va skin, although they did promise fans that there will be more information around the cosmetic in the coming weeks leading to Season 10. True enthusiasts can even check out a full-sized version of the Porsche D.Va skin at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

There is also a second Porsche-themed hero cosmetic being released later this year, but developers said that more information around the second skin, even more cosmetics, and more details around the full event will drop when Season 10 begins around April 9, 2024.

In the meantime, however, Overwatch 2 players who are looking for a quick cosmetics fix can turn their attention to the game’s recently-revealed Cowboy Bebop skins, which have brought the legendary anime to life on the battlefield.