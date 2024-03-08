Overwatch 2 x Porsche collab gives D.Va a slick new Legendary skin to dive supports with

Have you ever felt like a runaway car when you suddenly spotted a lone support in front of you while playing as a tank in Overwatch 2? Well, the game’s new collaboration with Porsche will only enhance that feeling.

Officially announced today, Porsche is entering the Overwatch collab game, with several new skins and cosmetics inspired by the automaker coming to the game. Hot on the heels of the previously announced Cowboy Bebop collaboration, the centerpiece of the new skins is undoubtedly D.Va, whose mech gets a makeover that wouldn’t look too out of place in a Need for Speed game.

Put the pedal to the floor. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The stylings of the new-look mech were inspired by the new Porsche Macan, an all-electric vehicle from the renowned German automaker. And what’s a mech without its MEKA pilot? D.Va herself gets driving gloves, a bomber jacket, and a sleek quarter-zip and sunglasses combo that makes her look far more like an off-duty Formula 1 racing driver looking to get into trouble than her normal pilot suit. If the message is supposed to be “You’ll look this cool while driving a Porsche,” they’re at least succeeding with this D.Va skin.

There will also be accompanying cosmetics to go with Porsche D.Va, including another Legendary character skin to be unveiled after the launch of season 10 in Overwatch 2. I’d love to see Echo get some of the sleek stylings of a classic 911 Turbo, but players will have to wait and see for more cosmetics from the collaboration to be revealed.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Austin, Texas at the moment, you can get a larger-than-life view of the new D.Va skin as well. The Porsche installation at the SXSW festival will feature a seven-foot-tall statue of Porsche D.Va to underline the collaboration between the two companies.

Life-sized. Image via Blizzard X Porsche

While Blizzard hasn’t announced how players can get Porsche D.Va and other skins yet, it’s a safe bet to assume the new collab cosmetics will make their way to the store sooner rather than later, just like the Cowboy Bebop skins. Save up your coins and stay vigilant in your shop if you want to get your hands on these skins—Porsches tend to move quickly.