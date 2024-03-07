Overwatch 2 is launching the game’s second anime collaboration, this time with the popular series Cowboy Bebop.

As with the game’s One Punch Man collab—the first time Overwatch 2 had ever partnered with not only an anime but another piece of popular media—the Cowboy Bebop collab will include select skins for various heroes that can be purchased. One skin in the collab is even available for free to all players as an unlockable item.

If you’re looking to invest in just one or two skins from the Cowboy Bebop collection, here’s a list of all the skins available so you can make your choice a bit easier.

All Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop skins

Five Overwatch 2 heroes have collaboration skins this time around, one of which can be earned for free. The heroes receiving skins this time around are Cassidy, Ashe, Mauga, Sombra, and Wrecking Ball. There is no overlap for heroes that received One Punch Man skins.

In addition to the five skins in the collaboration, players will also have access to emotes, highlight intros, weapon charms, and other cosmetics inspired by Cowboy Bebop during the event.

Spike Spiegel Cassidy

Cassidy, of course, is Spike Spiegel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cassidy’s Cowboy Bebop collaboration skin seems the most obvious of all five skins. Cassidy is Overwatch 2’s resident cowboy, and his transformation into Spike Spiegel just makes sense. Though we have yet to see the skin aside from one group teaser, hitscan players should be lining up to secure Cassidy’s latest, and probably greatest, skin.

Faye Valentine Ashe

B.O.B. looks dashing, as well. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bounty hunter, femme fatale? Yeah, that’s Ashe. With her evil, cunning characteristics, it’s a no-brainer that Overwatch 2’s Ashe would play the role of Faye Valentine in the Cowboy Bebop collaboration. Ashe’s overall design, personality, and wild west aesthetic should combine for a perfect skin, with a futuristic, refurbished B.O.B. to match.

Ed Sombra

Chaotic energy all around. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra is the perfect hero on the Overwatch 2 hero roster to embody none other than Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivruski IV. Both prolific young hackers with a side of chaos and color, Sombra and Ed make the perfect pair.

Jet Black Mauga

Maybe not who you’d expect. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mauga as Jet Black might seem like a surprise at first. The feared bounty hunter from Cowboy Bebop is infamous for losing his arm and replacing it with a prosthetic. Overwatch 2 has a hero, in Doomfist, who has a similar story and aesthetic. However, this time, Mauga gets the nod.

Portraying a character that isn’t truly evil but just big, scary, and tasked with keeping Spike Spiegel out of trouble, Mauga will be sure to keep his duo Cassidy safe.

Ein Wrecking Ball

They’re both small and furry, right? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Perhaps the most unexpected—and cutest—skins in the Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop lineup features Wrecking Ball as Ein, the intelligent canine companion of the crew in the anime. Though Ein is clearly a corgi and Wrecking Ball is definitely a hamster, somehow this skin still works.

Ein Wrecking Ball will be the skin from the Cowboy Bebop collab that will be available for free to all OW2 players; all you’ll have to do is complete a few challenges.