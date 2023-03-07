How to unlock all free Overwatch 2 One-Punch Man cosmetics

There are six items you can get without paying a cent.

Overwatch 2’s collaboration with One-Punch Man begins today, and fans will be clamoring for the fresh, iconic looks of Doomfist as Saitama and Kiriko as Terrible Tornado.

But not to be forgotten are a slew of completely free cosmetics that players can earn simply by playing Overwatch 2 including a Legendary Soldier:76 skin that turns the Overwatch veteran into One-Punch Man’s spry young C-Class Rank 1 professional hero Mumen Rider.

In order to get your hands on most of the game’s new Legendary skins, you’ll need to use Overwatch 2 coins to purchase the three bundles that will be in the shop until April 6. Along with a Saitama bundle for Doomfist and Terrible Tornado bundle for Kiriko, Genji will have a purchasable bundle that includes a Legendary skin turning him into the S-Class hero Genos.

Those bundles are set to cost 2,100 coins, but they can be purchased at a discount if players buy all three bundles as a collective package. If spending money and coins isn’t something you’re interested in, however, there’s still a lot to gain from this month-long collab.

With six different cosmetics available for free, players can earn rewards without even needing to complete any challenges. While previous limited-time events required players to complete challenges in order to unlock cosmetics, the only requirement for these One-Punch Man cosmetics is to play games, similar to limited-time events in the original Overwatch.

How to get all free One-Punch Man cosmetics in Overwatch

By completing 24 games, players will unlock the most coveted of the free cosmetics, the Legendary Mumen Rider skin for Soldier:76, but along the way, players will get rewarded every step of the way, unlocking a new cosmetic every four games played.

Players can gain credit toward their games played in total through quick play, competitive, and arcade modes. Most of the cosmetics are related to Soldier:76 and his new skin, but there are a couple of weapon charms that are related to other One-Punch Man characters. Here are all six free rewards and how many games you need to play in order to earn them.

4 games – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm

8 games – Mumen Rider Name Card

12 games – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

16 games – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

20 games – Boros Weapon Charm

24 games – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

