Overwatch 2 player shows why Doomfist is truly the One-Punch Man

Blizzard is teaming up with the creator of the popular manga series One-Punch Man starting this week by giving numerous different heroes in the game a skin that corresponds to a character in Overwatch 2.

Introducing the collaboration nearly a month ago, the Overwatch Twitter account showed off a flashy new Doomfist skin that turned the Nigerian tank character into none other than Saitama—One-Punch Man.

Ahead of the skin’s release tomorrow, one Overwatch player was working on upping their Doomfist game, and in the process, they proved why there’s no other hero in the game that is as worthy of the One-Punch Man treatment as the man with the big right hand.

In a recorded play of the game that this player posted to the Overwatch subreddit, the gamer used Doomfist’s Rocket Punch on the control point of the Well on Ilios—and we’re sure anyone who has played that map enough times knows what happened next.

With one swing of the right arm, Doomfist knocked four—yes, four—enemies into the Well for an instant quadruple kill that took out the enemy Reinhardt, Zenyatta, Torbjörn, and Moira, leaving only the enemy Mei. The clutch play came just seconds after the enemy team took out both of his healers, leaving him in a precarious position, but the four-for-two trade is almost always worthwhile.

Though the player wasn’t able to execute the epic play using the latest collaborative skin, they are certainly prepared for when the new skin becomes unlockable tomorrow. Players will need to be on their toes to get the skin, though. It will only be available for one month as a part of the special limited-time event.