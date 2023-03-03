How to get the Kiriko One Punch Man skin in Overwatch 2

A collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the hit anime One Punch Man is giving players the chance to get their hands on a skin that transforms Kiriko into Tatsumaki, the Terrible Tornado.

It’s not the only skin resulting from the crossover. Fans will also be able to transform Doomfist into Saitama and Soldier 76 into Mumen Rider. The Kiriko and Tatsumaki one, however, is sure to be a massive hit.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Kiriko One Punch Man skin release?

Kiriko’s One Punch Man skin based on Tatsumaki, the Terrible Tornado will be available from March 7 to April 6—the same window as the others—giving players a month to obtain them all.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How much is Kiriko’s One Punch Man skin?

Kiriko’s One Punch Man skin, which is officially called The Legendary Terrible Tornado Kiriko skin, will be available as part of a bundle in the Overwatch 2 in-game store for 2,100 coins. To get it, simply make the transaction in the store while it’s available.

In addition to the legendary skin itself, the bundle also includes the Terribly Impressive Victory Pose and the Terrible Tornado name card, all of which come together to round out the theme nicely.

You don’t have to be a fan of the anime to appreciate the skin. It looks incredible and gives the support hero a total makeover. If you are a fan of the anime, however, then it’s even sweeter.