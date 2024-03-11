Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop gameplay trailer gives best look yet at awesome collab skins

I think it’s time to blow this scene. Get everybody and the stuff together, and get ready to experience an anime classic in Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collaboration.

The new collab goes live tomorrow, March 12, but Overwatch 2 has unveiled the first in-game looks at the skins for Cassidy, Ashe, Sombra, Mauga, and Wrecking Ball in a new gameplay trailer today. And they just look incredible.

Squad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cassidy looks like a true space cowboy as Spike Spiegel, Ashe shines as Faye Valentine, Sombra is a fun fit for Ed, Mauga brings his massive chain guns in a new spin on Jet Black, and the free Legendary skin for Wrecking Ball has the hamster Hammond portraying the corgi named Ein.

Unfortunately for fans, with two tanks and three damage heroes in the mix, players will have to head into Open Queue game types to play as the Cowboy Bebop squad. But without a support hero to heal them up, this is not a recommended strategy. It could be a good amount of fun, though.

Wrecking Ball’s skin can be obtained “by playing games and completing challenges,” according to Blizzard, but the others will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

The collaboration will also include emotes, highlight intros, and more, all likely as part of store bundles that will be up for sale for Overwatch Coins starting tomorrow, March 12, and be available for a limited time only.

OW2 has been a bit of a collaboration machine of late. The game made headlines with its Le Sserafim crossover late last year, along with a special Porsche skin for D.Va coming soon. Cowboy Bebop follows last year’s anime-inspired collab with One Punch Man, too.

The Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop event begins tomorrow, March 12.