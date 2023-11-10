How LE SSERAFIM got me to play Overwatch again: LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 collaboration review

It’s no secret that many longtime Overwatch fans have been turning away from the game’s sequel. Yet if there’s one thing that could bring them back, it’s the spark of something new—in this case the game’s first major collaboration with a K-pop artist.

At the very least, it worked for me. The last time I opened Overwatch 2 for multiple consecutive days was during the game’s launch over a year ago. Now, the bubbly sounds of LE SSERAFIM and the colorful skins that cater to an aesthetic I’ve wanted in the game for years have finally brought me back.

There’s a ton to digest in the Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM collaboration, but every spoonful tastes sweeter than the last.

Who is LE SSERAFIM?

A collab for the ages. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

South Korea is a hotbed for entertainment media. Through compressed modernization of technology and the hybridization of culture, the country has emerged as one of the epicenters of television, pop music, and esports alike.

While other gaming franchises and esports teams have taken advantage of this coexistence by collaborating with K-pop stars and popular music producers, Blizzard Entertainment seemed one step behind. This year alone, New Jeans performed the anthem for the League of Legends world championships, and Minnie from (G)I-dle sang the VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific League’s theme song.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular competitive games for Korean players both at home and worldwide, with many players over the years traveling across the globe to compete for teams based in America and Europe via the Overwatch League. So after years of waiting, we’ve finally gotten the Korean entertainment crossover we’ve been waiting for—and it’s been a massive hit.

Is there anyone who didn’t like this collab? Screenshot via Dot Esports

The entire collaboration includes not only a song and music video, but also in-game cosmetics, real-life merchandise, and even a performance and other guest appearances at BlizzCon.

LE SSERAFIM is one of Korea’s top girl groups at the moment. Though their popularity hasn’t yet soared to the heights of Twice, SNSD, or even New Jeans, “Antifragile” was played everywhere, and I mean everywhere across Seoul earlier this spring. I couldn’t run an errand without inevitably coming back home with the song stuck in my head.

The group’s newest song, “Perfect Night,” showcases a slightly different niche for the group. LE SSERAFIM’s concept largely revolves around a “girl crush” vibe, with a display of strong womanhood and independence—even highlighted by their name itself, which is an anagram for “I’m Fearless.”

While “Perfect Night” doesn’t reflect those vibes straight off the bat, the song addresses a camaraderie between women which is enhanced by the Overwatch 2 characters that appear in the music video alongside the five members of LE SSERAFIM. We know these heroes—Kiriko, Brigitte, Sombra, Tracer, and D.va—as just that, heroes.

To me, the music video and skins show a different side of these five women whom we have known for years as strong fighters while using LE SSERAFIM’s new soft image to do so. For female gamers especially, this collaboration will resonate because it shows that women don’t need to look a certain way or abstain from certain activities (like a girls’ night) to be strong, fierce, and competitive.

From a pure marketing perspective, the song itself also does a great job of capturing both fan bases and introducing them to something new. I have friends who are dedicated Overwatch players who have now considered giving K-pop a try, and on the flip side, I’ve seen plenty of K-pop fans rush to download Overwatch 2 for the first time.

Is the bundle worth it?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As far as purchasable items go, the LE SSERAFIM collection is exactly what Overwatch 2 needed.

For years, women across a number of titles, not just Overwatch, have been requesting cosmetic items that reflect their tastes. From a disdain at the lack of pink weapons in VALORANT to fans creating their own mock-ups of pink skins for K/DA in League of Legends, it’s clear the gaming community can and will buy these cosmetics.

The LE SSERAFIM skins in Overwatch 2 fill that niche perfectly for me. My favorite hero in Overwatch has long been Brigitte, so I knew I would have to buy her skin. But D.Va’s outfit in her skin is my favorite of the five, so I must get that one too. Oh, and Kiriko is still relatively new, so I don’t have very many cosmetics for her yet, and…

Yeah, I ended up buying the mega bundle. And I have no regrets.

Let me preface this by saying I haven’t bought any cosmetics so far in Overwatch 2 besides the seasonal battle passes. The LE SSERAFIM mega bundle is 6,800 Overwatch coins—which is about $68 USD—but with the current promotion on Overwatch coin bundles, I was able to snag it for a bit less. I think the bundle is completely worth it.

Along with the five skins, you get five emotes, five victory poses, five player name cards, and a ridiculously cute Pachimari weapon charm, all in a beautiful aesthetic that makes me excited to head into a game and show off my swag.

This combination is a match made in heaven. Screenshot via Dot Esports He’s so cute! Screenshot via Dot Esports. Here’s just two of the adorable keychains from the collab. Image via Weverse Shop

The new Capture the Flag mode puts a fun, themed twist on a classic game mode, and also allows players to earn some LE SSERAFIM-themed rewards even if they don’t have the money for the purchaseable collection. In my opinion, the Stanimari weapon charm that you can earn for free is actually cuter than the weapon charm in the mega bundle.

I also was able to buy some of the physical merchandise being sold on Weverse, a Korean company that sells items for K-pop artists. Though I haven’t received the items just yet, I couldn’t resist the Overwatch-themed keychains with the concept art for my favorite hero Brigitte.

Overall, in a current video game market that has seen collaborations on the rise, the choice to bring LE SSERAFIM into Overwatch 2 was an absolutely brilliant move. Now, please excuse me while I go into a match and stare at my new Tracer pistols the entire time. They’re really just that cute.