Riot release music video with popular K-pop singer to celebrate VCT Pacific grand finals

All three VCT leagues are wrapping up with their championship matches this week before Masters Tokyo will feature the best 12 VALORANT teams in the world in June.

To celebrate the end of the inaugural season of the VCT Pacific League, which combines teams across East, Southeast, and South Asia, Riot released a special collaboration music video with Minnie of (G)I-DLE.

The song, “Making Waves,” has been used as the Pacific League’s opening song that plays during an animation at the beginning of each match broadcast. It was originally written by Don Diablo, a DJ from the Netherlands. The song debuted on March 15th of this year, just ten days before the official start of VCT Pacific.

The track features Minnie of (G)I-DLE, a popular K-pop girl group that just released their newest song earlier this month. The group is known for unconventional lyrics that inspire confidence in women breaking stereotypes.

This isn’t the first time that (G)I-DLE has collaborated with Riot. Minnie’s fellow group members Miyeon and Soyeon voice Ahri and Akali, respectively, of K/DA, the virtual K-pop group formed by League of Legends champions.

The original animation that accompanies the song features several characters battling across a cityscape where buildings are decorated with the names of the ten 2023 VCT Pacific teams. The designs of the characters and the weapons they use all resemble agents and rifles in VALORANT.

Quickly growing into a fan-favorite song, “Making Waves” also connects to the official slogan of the Pacific League for this year. “Make waves” has been plastered everywhere across the official VCT Pacific stream, stage, and merchandise.

At the end of the video, Minnie left a message in English for VCT fans, telling them to enjoy the Pacific League finals.

“It’s gonna be fire!” she said.

