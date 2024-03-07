Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collab teases awesome skin and hero combos, like Ashe as Faye

The all-time great anime collab is coming soon.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 12:15 pm
Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop artwork
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

See you, Space Cowboy. It’s high noon.

Recommended Videos

Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collaboration has finally been revealed, after a short tease at the beginning of season nine last month. Today, a new video has revealed OW2 heroes and their matching character skins ahead of a full debut next week.

Teaser image for Overwatch 2's Cowboy Bebop collaboration.
The logos look great next to each other. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop,” Overwatch 2 associate director Aimee Dennett said. “This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it.”

The full list of Legendary skins as part of the partnership includes Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, and Ed Sombra. The final new collab skin, Ein Wrecking Ball, can be unlocked by all OW2 players for free.

Ashe Faye Valentine skin in OW2
We have a feeling she’ll be popular. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Mauga as Jet Black in OW2
Mauga’s in on the fun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The star of the collab will undoubtedly be Ashe, who looks stunning as Faye. Cassidy as Spike Spiegel just makes too much sense, though, so he’ll also be a big favorite among many. Blizzard did not reveal the prices for the skins, but they’ll likely come at a premium like the One Punch Man skins did last year.

“The Cowboy Bebop collaboration is the next step in the game’s burgeoning space outside of the Overwatch universe – which has included forays into music and fashion – and is the franchise’s second collaboration with a popular anime series,” a press release said.

Sombra as Ed in OW2
Sombra stuns as Ed. Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball as Ein in OW2
He looks excited. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The full reveal of the skins will take place on March 11, the day before their release in-game. The OW2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration will begin on March 12.

related content
Read Article All Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop skins
Wrecking Ball as Ein in OW2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
All Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop skins
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Mar 7, 2024
Read Article The best Overwatch 2 controller settings
Pharah from Overwatch 2 hovers with her jetpack while an image of a controller, mouse, and keyboard hover nearby.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
The best Overwatch 2 controller settings
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 2, 2024
Read Article M80 quickly drops Overwatch player as alleged screenshots showing racist language appear online
Overwatch characters engaged in battle.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
M80 quickly drops Overwatch player as alleged screenshots showing racist language appear online
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop skins
Wrecking Ball as Ein in OW2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
All Overwatch 2 X Cowboy Bebop skins
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Mar 7, 2024
Read Article The best Overwatch 2 controller settings
Pharah from Overwatch 2 hovers with her jetpack while an image of a controller, mouse, and keyboard hover nearby.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
The best Overwatch 2 controller settings
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 2, 2024
Read Article M80 quickly drops Overwatch player as alleged screenshots showing racist language appear online
Overwatch characters engaged in battle.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
M80 quickly drops Overwatch player as alleged screenshots showing racist language appear online
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 1, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.