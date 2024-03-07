Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collab teases awesome skin and hero combos, like Ashe as Faye

See you, Space Cowboy. It’s high noon.

Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collaboration has finally been revealed, after a short tease at the beginning of season nine last month. Today, a new video has revealed OW2 heroes and their matching character skins ahead of a full debut next week.

The logos look great next to each other. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop,” Overwatch 2 associate director Aimee Dennett said. “This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it.”

The full list of Legendary skins as part of the partnership includes Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, and Ed Sombra. The final new collab skin, Ein Wrecking Ball, can be unlocked by all OW2 players for free.

We have a feeling she’ll be popular. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mauga’s in on the fun. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The star of the collab will undoubtedly be Ashe, who looks stunning as Faye. Cassidy as Spike Spiegel just makes too much sense, though, so he’ll also be a big favorite among many. Blizzard did not reveal the prices for the skins, but they’ll likely come at a premium like the One Punch Man skins did last year.

“The Cowboy Bebop collaboration is the next step in the game’s burgeoning space outside of the Overwatch universe – which has included forays into music and fashion – and is the franchise’s second collaboration with a popular anime series,” a press release said.

Sombra stuns as Ed. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

He looks excited. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The full reveal of the skins will take place on March 11, the day before their release in-game. The OW2 Cowboy Bebop collaboration will begin on March 12.