Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs

In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.

This time around, Overwatch 2 is releasing two new Twitch drops to kick off the holiday season in conjunction with several other mini-events. To grab them, you’ll need to watch a few hours of gameplay on Twitch before the deadline. Season two of Overwatch 2 is fast approaching, so make sure you jump on these cosmetics before everything is refreshed for the holidays.

Here are all of Overwatch 2’s November Twitch drops and how to get them.

Overwatch 2 Twitch drops, explained

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 23, 2022

This time around, there are two Twitch drops available: the Mitzi weapon charm and the Lion’s Pride Mug souvenir. Both are available from now until Nov. 30, 2022, so there’s roughly a week left from the time of writing to obtain them. To snag the Lion’s Pride Mug, a souvenir that looks like a stein that Reinhardt would love to drink out of, you’ll need to watch three hours of any stream labeled Overwatch 2. To get the Mitzi weapon charm, which is modeled after Brigitte’s cat of the same name, you’ll need to watch five hours total.

To earn either of the charms, you’ll need to link your Battle.net account to Twitch first. The upcoming five-vs-five tournament featuring prominent streamers iitzTimmy and Summit1G will also be eligible for drops, so link your accounts before Nov. 25 to make sure you receive your rewards.

Login rewards

There are also two cosmetic rewards that Blizzard is awarding to players who simply log in to Overwatch 2 during certain time frames. While they’re not exactly the same as Twitch drops, they’re also free and easy to obtain. Players who log in between Nov. 22 and 27 will receive a free Junker Queen highlight intro, while players who log in between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2 will receive a free Kiriko highlight intro. There was also a Sojourn highlight intro available last week, but its availability period has ended.

Blizzard is also hosting a double match XP weekend during the American Thanksgiving holiday. Users who play between Nov. 24 and 28 will receive double match XP for each match they complete. There’s also a Black Friday sale going on through Nov. 29: players can save 40 percent on the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack through Nov. 28, while certain in-game cosmetics will be on sale through Nov. 29. If you want some cosmetics at a lower price, be sure to log in and see what’s available.