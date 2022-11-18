Overwatch 2 players are getting free highlight intros for new heroes—but only until the end of the month

Players who log in to Overwatch 2 through the end of November can claim new free highlight intros for the game’s three newest heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Amid heavy criticism of the new monetization of cosmetics in Overwatch 2, fans have been calling for more ways to earn customization options for their favorite heroes that don’t involve spending money. Blizzard answered this call this month, though many argue the cosmetics in the shop remain overpriced and highlight intros aren’t the cosmetics players want.

The period to claim each highlight intro is different and will be split up for the rest of the month. All players need to do to get the cosmetics is log in to their Overwatch 2 account during the specified time period.

The highlight intro for Sojourn is the “Optics” intro, which features a close-up shot of the hero’s eye that pans out into a full-body shot focusing on her gun. Sojourn is a character known for maximizing cybernetic enhancements to both her own body and her weapon, and this highlight intro puts those characteristics in full focus.

Compared to Sojourn’s other highlight intros, this one is unique and brings the strong hero into a close-up view.

Sojourn’s highlight intro is available from Nov. 17 to 21 at 1pm CT.

Junker Queen’s free highlight intro adds an even deeper menacing layer to her character. The highlight intro starts by focusing on her hand on a table, where she is playing with her knife, stabbing it between each finger.

Junker Queen’s “Five Fingers” highlight intro is available for free between Nov. 21 and 26 at 1pm CT.

Kiriko’s featured highlight intro is her “On the Wind” intro, which gives players a close-up view of her healing ofuda papers as one blows into her hand. This highlight intro is perfect for showing off a gold weapon or special skin since other players can’t really see the designs on the ofuda in-game.

Kiriko’s highlight intro is available from Nov. 26 to 30 at 1pm CT.

All three highlight intros that are available for free this month are special. Though highlight intros aren’t tiered in the Overwatch 2 cosmetics system, these three are definitely high quality and will enhance your fantastic play of the game.

Make sure to log in and open Overwatch 2 this month to get these three highlight intros for the game’s newest characters.