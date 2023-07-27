Overwatch 2 players craft the best prop hunt disguises you’ll ever see

Magic is in the air during Overwatch 2’s Mischief & Magic event, and many of the game’s players are eating up the limited-time prop hunt event that takes place on the first point of the Blizzard World map.

The arcade mode is the main attraction for Overwatch 2’s latest event which will run until the end of season five on Aug. 10, and it gives players the chance to test out their hide-and-seek abilities—with some players showing they’ve got some serious skill at.

The prop hunt game pits teams of five Genji players against five Kiriko players with adjusted ability kits that turn them into random props in order to hide in plain sight. The Genji players are tasked with using just their dash and melee to find and tag the Kiriko players. The Kirikos can stun Genjis with a cloud of smoke and transform on a cooldown.

So far, perhaps the most impressive disguise that at least a handful of players have tried is to be a part of the eagle-related ride on the right side of the map, as shown by a user on Reddit on July 26. In order to blend in, some players have been able to use the crouch mechanic and slowly walk along the tracks of the ride disguised as one of the ride’s seats. Just one day into the event, numerous clips surfaced of players successfully bamboozling Genji players with the move.

Related: Overwatch 2’s Mischief & Magic is hilariously unbalanced—but not for reasons you’d expect

Meanwhile, one player discovered that they could position themselves perfectly on top of a tree toward the back of the map. While the trick might not work that well depending on what prop you randomly get turned into, this particular player was disguised as a tree themselves while standing on top of the tree, making them blend in extraordinarily well.

Mischief & Magic started on Tuesday and runs for another two weeks in Overwatch 2. In order to incentivize players to try out the fun limited-time mode, Blizzard has added numerous event challenges that reward a plethora of battle pass XP and a Spiritwarder Ana skin.

About the author