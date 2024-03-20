Overwatch 2 players beg for ‘something significant’ to change for one DPS hero

Balancing a game like Overwatch 2 with such a massive roster of heroes in an ever-changing live service environment is nearly impossible.

Recommended Videos

Because of this, there will always be some complaints for players to voice and heroes that will be left by the wayside when it comes to playtime and viability. According to some, Symmetra is currently one of those heroes in OW2.

Does she need help? Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to Overbuff, Symmetra is the least-played Damage hero across all modes on PC over the past month, and the fifth-least played on console over the same time period. And the poster of a March 19 Reddit thread isn’t happy about her current state.

“Sombra has received two reworks in Overwatch 2, whilst Symmetra is left with really strange turret changes and an underwhelming kit that is a mesh between being a support and a damage hero,” the player said. “It really bothers me that Blizzard continues to refuse to address this hero and make larger scope changes. She needs a rework in the same vein as Sombra, which makes her less annoying to deal with, provides less utility, but more reliable damage.”

Symmetra is one of many heroes that could quickly become problematic if she’s overtuned, like when it comes to her teleporter ability or the ramped-up damage of her primary fire. It seems as though the developer has yet to find a sweet spot for her.

Some players suggested buffing her teleporter to make it so she can use it to escape quickly, a la Tracer, since she’s much lower health than another damage beam-based hero like Zarya.

“She is not a support hero, the poster said. “Either make her one or make her a better damage hero. This in-between is clearly a balance nightmare.”

A balance nightmare indeed. Symmetra has already been reworked multiple times since Overwatch 1, and it appears her kit has never been made quite right. But, with the roster so large, is she an inevitable casualty when there are only five heroes to play on a team at any given time?

Personally, I feel as though Symmetra is fine as is, but the debate about hero balance will rage on regardless, long after Overwatch’s days as a franchise have come to an end.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more