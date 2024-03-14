This Overwatch 2 DPS hero is ‘making console play utter hell’—and some players think it’s to sell skins

It’s now been a couple of days since Overwatch 2’s most recent patch went live and the dust has begun to settle on its changes. And according to some support players, one DPS hero is running rampant.

Overwatch 2’s midseason update for season nine brought some tweaks to several heroes on the roster, but it seems as though Sombra is doing her job well and annoyingly raising hell again—and it may be due to a few reasons.

She is loving life. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the patch, Sombra had the impact damage of her Virus projectile increased to 25 from 10, her EMP ultimate cost reduced by eight percent, and a slight change to her Translocator to make it destroy breakables while in flight.

“Virus deals critical impact damage when it hits Hacked targets, and this change makes using it as a follow-up more compelling,” Blizzard said in the patch notes. “The Translocator now destroys breakable objects, preventing Sombra from teleporting a shorter distance than expected.”

A poster in a March 14 Reddit thread said Sombra “is making console play utter hell” after the update due to being “in almost every match lately,” and they’re “about to quit the game because of Sombra” as they’re a support player.

Sombra’s entire job is to wreak havoc on the backline, and it’s especially problematic on consoles where players can’t turn as quickly to deal with the annoyance of her hacks and SMG as they can on PC.

Some, however, believe the new Sombra buff was purposeful to coincide with the release of her $25 Cowboy Bebop skin and that there’s “no chance in hell they touch her for a while” because of it.

“‘Mysteriously’ she got buffed at the same time a skin for her came out,” one player said. “It’s almost like the future metas and buffs will be given to whoever has the most expensive skin at the current moment.”

Even as a PC player, I’ve been seeing more Sombra in my games lately. It could be because of the skin, the buff, or both, but the thought of dealing with that hero on a controller sends a shiver down my tank-playing spine.

Whatever the case may be, support players and all OW2 gamers alike must be ready to switch heroes or collapse on Sombra as a team to deal with her if she’s causing problems.

